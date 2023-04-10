Bitcoin Miners Consume Fossil Fuels Equivalent to 3.5 Million Cars: NY Times

The New York Times recently exposed substantial environmental and economic impact of Bitcoin mining in United States, reporting that 85% of miners' energy comes from fossil fuels

A recent New York Times article has unearthed the environmental footprint left by Bitcoin mining in the United States, painting a grim picture of its contribution to climate change.

It has been revealed that miners obtain 85% of their energy from fossil fuels, spewing out carbon emissions equivalent to 3.5 million cars racing down the highway.

The findings fan the flames of a long-standing debate surrounding the environmental sustainability of cryptocurrency mining. Critics argue that the energy-guzzling process casts a dark shadow over global efforts to combat climate change.

The article also spotlights the economic effects of Bitcoin mining, particularly in Texas, where high demand for electricity has driven up the price for residential consumers by 5%.

This surge translates to Texans shelling out an additional $1.8 billion annually for electricity, bearing the weight of Bitcoin mining's impact.

Cryptocurrency mining has been a controversial issue for years since the process demands vast amounts of energy to crack complex mathematical puzzles and validate transactions on the blockchain.

This voracious energy appetite has ignited concerns about the carbon footprint left by cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and their potential role in fueling climate change.

Cryptocurrency evangelists, however, argue that the benefits of decentralized finance and the potential for greener energy usage through technological advancements can tip the scales in their favor.

The New York Times' report emphasizes the urgency of addressing the environmental and economic implications of cryptocurrency mining, calling for a balance between innovation and sustainability.