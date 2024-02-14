Advertisement
Bitcoin Leading Ransomware Market, Gensler Says

Alex Dovbnya
SEC Chair Gary Gensler has discussed the challenges of regulating the volatile cryptocurrency market
Wed, 14/02/2024 - 16:06
Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Chair Gary Gensler shared his insights on the cryptocurrency market in a recent interview with CNBC. He emphasized the need for investor protection in a sector he describes as "rife with fraud and manipulation." 

Gensler's comments come at a time when Bitcoin has surged past the $50,000 mark, prompting discussions about the legitimacy and stability of digital currencies.

Despite the SEC's neutral stance on the merit of Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies, Gensler's observations raise critical questions about the underlying risks and the regulatory framework needed to safeguard investors.

Regulatory scrutiny and investor protection

Gensler stressed the SEC's focus on investor protection, drawing parallels between Bitcoin and traditional commodities like gold and silver. The approval of exchange-traded products (ETPs) tied to Bitcoin does not signify an endorsement of the cryptocurrency itself but rather a means to facilitate its trade within a regulated framework. 

Cardano (ADA) Might Be Outshining Bitcoin in Social Mentions

However, Gensler's cautious tone underscores a broader concern about the potential for fraud and manipulation in the crypto market. The SEC's mission to provide "full, fair, and truthful disclosures" to the American public is particularly challenging in a rapidly evolving landscape where many digital assets operate outside of securities and commodities laws.

Challenges of cryptocurrencies 

The conversation also touched on the use of Bitcoin in illicit activities, with Gensler pointing out its prominence in the ransomware market. 

This aspect of cryptocurrency usage contrasts sharply with traditional currencies, which are supported by central banks and widely used in legitimate economic transactions. 

This shows the unique challenges of integrating cryptocurrencies into the mainstream financial system. 

About the author
Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

