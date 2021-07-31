Bitcoin (BTC) Difficulty Sees First Positive Adjustment Since May

News
Sat, 07/31/2021 - 15:06
article image
Vladislav Sopov
Here's why flagship cryptocurrency sees its crucial metric growing for the first time since mid-May
Bitcoin (BTC) Difficulty Sees First Positive Adjustment Since May
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News
Contents

As the Bitcoin (BTC) price seems to have ended its multi-week painful collapse, its difficulty—an integral metric that displays how difficult it is to compete for the privilege to add a new Bitcoin (BTC) block to the network—is also showing signs of life.

Bitcoin (BTC) difficulty adds six percent, touches 14.5 trillion

According to public explorers of the Bitcoin (BTC) blockchain, its difficulty has increased for the first time since May 13, 2021.

Bitcoin (BTC) difficulty adds 6 %
Image by BTC.com

Today at 7:35 a.m. (UTC), the Bitcoin (BTC) mining difference mining spiked from 13.67 T to 14.5T, adding more than six percent. Despite this adjustment being far from the largest, it comes after an unwitnessed cascade of reductions.

Since mid-May, Bitcoin (BTC) difficulty has been through five negative adjustments in a row for the first time in its history. It has dropped from historic highs at 25.05 T to the levels of December 2019.

The Bitcoin (BTC) mean hashrate of this epoch also spiked and is back above 100 EH/s. Now it is estimated at 103.72 EH/s.

Mining equipment is on its way to a new hangout

The early successes of Chinese miners seeking a new refuge may be the key catalyst behind the upsurge in difficulty. As covered by U.today previously, the United States is among the top destinations for miners who move their rigs from the PRC.

Related
Leading Chinese Mining Company Canaan Will Start Operations in New Country

Kazakhstan, Mongolia, Pakistan and even some African countries can onboard Chinese Bitcoin (BTC) mining equipment.

Also, the upsurge in the Bitcoin (BTC) price may have attracted miners with low-key equipment: their operations are profitable again.

#Bitcoin News
article image
About the author
Vladislav Sopov

Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 6+ years in IT-analytics, 3+ years in blockchain.

Worked in independent analysis as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

article image Former Ripple Partner MoneyGram Boasts 33% Digital Growth in Q2
07/31/2021 - 16:00
Former Ripple Partner MoneyGram Boasts 33% Digital Growth in Q2
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
article image Will Binance Smart Chain Be Able to Handle 20 Million Transactions Daily? CZ Answers
07/31/2021 - 15:29
Will Binance Smart Chain Be Able to Handle 20 Million Transactions Daily? CZ Answers
Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov
article image Bitcoin (BTC) Difficulty Sees First Positive Adjustment Since May
07/31/2021 - 15:06
Bitcoin (BTC) Difficulty Sees First Positive Adjustment Since May
Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov