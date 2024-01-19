Advertisement
Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) Whales Take Advantage of Market Dip: Details

article image
Mushumir Butt
Whales' latest movements show their confidence in long-term potential of Bitcoin and Ethereum
Fri, 19/01/2024 - 12:14
Cover image via www.freepik.com

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Large cryptocurrency holders, commonly known as whales, have taken advantage of the recent market dip to make strategic moves on the volatile Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) markets. Lookonchain, a prominent cryptocurrency analytics platform, tweeted twice, shedding light on the activities of these savvy whales.

The market movements and the actions of these whales underscore the dynamic nature of the cryptocurrency space, where sharp price fluctuations present both risks and opportunities for investors. The ability of whales to navigate these fluctuations and capitalize on market dips demonstrates the sophisticated strategies employed by some players in the crypto ecosystem.

Whales in action

In the initial tweet, Lookonchain mentioned that there appeared to be a whale engaging in the purchase of BTC. The tweet revealed that amid the recent market decline, a newly created wallet executed a withdrawal of 700 BTC ($29.36 million) from Binance, acquiring them at an average price of $41,948.

This move by the Bitcoin whale suggests a strategic acquisition during the market downturn, showcasing confidence in the long-term potential of the leading cryptocurrency. The substantial withdrawal from Binance at a specific price point raises questions about the whale's market timing and their anticipation of a potential rebound.

Lookonchain's second tweet continued the narrative by stating that, following the recent decline in the price of Ethereum, a discerning whale had acquired 3,600 ETH ($8.9 million) at a lower price. The tweet highlighted the whale's proficiency in purchasing ETH at lower values and selling them at higher points, resulting in a current profit of approximately $25.8 million.

As of the latest update, the current Bitcoin price is $41,414, reflecting a 2.97% decrease in the last 24 hours and a 9.69% drop in the last seven days. On the other hand, the current Ethereum price is $2,489, exhibiting a 1.82% decrease in the last 24 hours and a 4.70% decline in the last seven days.

With over three years of immersive experience in the crypto industry, Mushumir is a seasoned crypto writer dedicated to unraveling the complexities of blockchain technology and decentralized finance. From dissecting the latest blockchain innovations to demystifying trading strategies, he brings a unique blend of technical insight and communicative flair to the crypto space. Having penned countless articles, analyses, and market reports, Mushumir has developed a distinctive voice that resonates with both seasoned investors and crypto newcomers alike.

