Ethereum (ETH) Price Analysis for January 18

Denys Serhiichuk
Does Ethereum (ETH) have chance to bounce back by end of week?
Thu, 18/01/2024 - 18:30
Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The prices of some coins are rising, while others are staying in the red zone, according to CoinStats.

ETH chart by CoinStats

ETH/USD

The rate of Ethereum (ETH) has declined by 1.165% since yesterday.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the price of ETH is rising after a bounce back from the local support of $2,503. If buyers can hold the initiative, there is a chance to see a test of the resistance by tomorrow.

Image by TradingView

On the bigger time frame, bears remain more powerful than bulls. If the rate does not come back to the $2,600 zone soon, there is a possibility of seeing an ongoing decline to $2,400.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, ETH still has a chance to keep rising, as the price is above the $2,447 level.

However, if buyers lose it, the correction may lead to a test of the $2,300-$2,400 zone by the end of the week.

Ethereum is trading at $2,527 at press time.

#Ethereum Price Prediction
About the author
article image
Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

