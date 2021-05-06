Binance (BNB) Launches Terra Virtua (TVK) Staking Program with Ultra-High APY

Core native asset of leading digital marketplace for non-fungible tokens (NFT) is now avaliable for staking with super-high yield

Terra Virtua Kolect (TVK) is the core native utility token of Terra Virtua, the ecosystem for digital collectibles. Here is how much Binance (BNB) offers for its staking.

Record-breaking APY for TVK

According to a joint official announcement by world-leading cryptocurrency exchange Binance (BNB) and digital collectibles platform Terra Virtua, an exclusive staking initiative launches on May 6, 2021.

Image via Twitter

Starting from 12:00 p.m. UTC, TVK assets can be deposited to the staking contract in the "Locked Staking" module of the "Savings" dashboard of Binance (BNB) exchange.

Within a 15-day staking program for deposits between 10 and 750 TVK ($5.60-$420 at press time), eye-watering APY rates of 47.67% are offered.

Other programs for 30, 60 and 90 days are launched with 9-18 percent in APY. The offering is limited: stakers will be onboarded on a "first come, first served" basis.

Terra Virtua develops NFTs for art enthusiasts and gamers

Deposits between 10 and 50,000 TVK are accepted for this staking initiative.

Terra Virtua is a unique multi-directional project focused on the red-hot segment of digital collectibles. Under its umbrella, numerous collections for art fans and gamers were deployed to a decentralized marketplace.

As covered by U.Today recently, Terra Virtua has released a collection of masks in collaboration with the Hashmasks team.