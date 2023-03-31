'Big Short' Michael Burry Points out Phenomenon Market Has Not Seen Since 1920

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Michael Burry, well-known investor and hedge fund manager, recently made a statement emphasizing the unique nature of the current market environment. He pointed out that, going back to the 1920s, there has not been a generation as committed to the "Buy the dip" (BTFD) strategy as the one we are witnessing today.

This strategy, which involves purchasing assets during temporary market declines, has brought the biggest profits to investors since the beginning of the 20th century.

In simple terms, the BTFD strategy encourages investors to view market downturns as opportunities to accumulate more of an asset at a lower price, with the expectation that the asset will eventually rebound and appreciate in value. This approach has gained significant traction among investors in recent years, particularly in the context of the strong performance of the S&P 500 Index.

Going back to the 1920s, there has been no BTFD generation like you. Congratulations. pic.twitter.com/iAGN0CqmjD — Cassandra B.C. (@michaeljburry) March 30, 2023

According to Bloomberg data, the BTFD strategy has been highly lucrative for investors since the 1920s, with buying the S&P 500 Index during drawdowns proving to be one of the most profitable strategies of the past century. This suggests that the current generation of investors has been highly successful in capitalizing on market fluctuations and leveraging them to their advantage.

Interestingly, Burry also admitted that he was wrong when he advised his followers to sell in February. Usually, the Buy the Dip strategy is recommended for beginner investors who are not able to follow sophisticated macroeconomic reports or learn technical analysis. However, it has proven to be an efficient strategy for those who are willing to accumulate assets instead of trying to catch short-term gains.