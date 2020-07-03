Australia Business News App Now Broadcasts U.Today Crypto News

The Australian audience of SunOneApps.com's leading Android news aggregator can now read hand-picked crypto and blockchain content from the U.Today media outlet

Within the framework of a recently inked partnership, the Australia Business News Android app added U.Today to the list of its blockchain content sources.

Multiple sources, one app

SunOneApps.com, a leading development house working in Android-based news and entertainment apps, excited its audience with a new release. Users of Australian Business News can find content from reliable sources and top-notch financial media outlets such as ABC News, The Australian Business News, News.com.au, SMH, Business Insider (Australia) and others.

Now, its crypto segment has been advanced by the addition of U.Today, a cutting-edge blockchain media outlet with a stellar reputation, to the list of its indexed sources. U.Today broadcasts news articles, product reviews and price predictions for all of the crypto behemoths, i.e. Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Litecoin (LTC), EOS and XRP, as well as market analytics and educational series.

The Australia Business News app has a clear design and intuitive user interface. It is useful for both professionals and newbies, although primarily designed for business executives, entrepreneurs and stock market traders.

The app is available to all Android-based devices and offers interactive content, i.e. business podcasts, RSS newsfeeds and more.

Why does this matter?

Media coverage in Australia is a must-have for every top-league blockchain media outlet. Australia is one of the most advanced nations, in terms of decentralized technology adoption.

As covered by U.Today, the Reserve Bank of Australia has made great progress in developing an Ethereum (ETH)-based CBDC for internal use and cross-border remittance.

Also, the financial authorities of this country allowed the leading digital bank, Revolut, to obtain a local license. The startup has already launched three Australia offices in Melbourne, Sydney, and Perth.

