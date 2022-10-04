AlphaZ Launches Early Adopter Testing Campaign With $1,000 in Bonuses

AlphaZ, decentralized ZK-powered derivatives trading network on Ethereum (ETH), shares details on its closed testing campaign

AlphaZ, a novel cryptocurrency platform that leverages an Ethereum-based Layer 2 solution on ZK-proofs for derivatives trading, unveiled the program of its closed testing campaign.

AlphaZ starts closed beta testing: How to get “entry NFTs”?

According to official statements shared by the AlphaZ team, its “Early Adopter MVP” testing campaign kicked off Sept. 28, 2022.

Ready to be the Early Adopter test users?

✅Follow me



✅Joined Discord (https://t.co/m2dxXAnCj8 ) & TG channel (https://t.co/axIA1cYT7j)



✅RT & tag 3 friends



✅Fill google form:https://t.co/qN6NFZQA7p



⏳20 Winners,divide 500 USDT equally & EBC NFThttps://t.co/OYxmqn8KhM — AlphaZ (@Alphaz_pro) September 28, 2022

Testing activities will only be open for the holders of specific non-fungible tokens, EBC NFTs (Ecosystem Builder Cards). A hundred slots for EBC NFT holders will be available for AlphaZ enthusiasts. To receive one of the 100 NFTs, a crypto holder has to complete some tasks.

First, they can share the announcement publication on Twitter and tag at least three friends: 50 NFTs will be distributed through this mechanism.

Ads

Then, on the official Discord server, applicants can reach at least Level 5 via their activity in messaging and conversations. Ten NFTs are allocated by the AlphaZ team to stimulate Discord activity.

Any feedback from early adopters is appreciated

Telegram users are also eligible for NFT airdrops. To receive one of 10 NFTs, crypto enthusiasts can invite Telegram users to the official AlphaZ group. The top 10 users ranked by their number of referrals will get early adopter NFTs.

Then, experienced cryptocurrency enthusiasts can earn NFTs by introducing the AlphaZ protocol to potential partners. In particular, the project is interested in working with influencers, media marketers, content creators and so on. Fifteen NFTs will be distributed once the partnerships are approved.

Last but not least, AlphaZ welcomes cryptocurrency community owners to spread the word about its innovative design and USP. Crypto community owners with 1,000 members minimum or a social media influencer with 5,000+ followers can claim one of 15 NFTs.

Once all applicant slots are closed, the testing campaign starts. The testnet program is organized on Ethereum Rinkeby Testnet. Whitelisted accounts will be able to claim USDC-TEST tokens through purpose-made AlphaZ faucets.

Also, since the project is built on top of Ethereum’s Layer 2, early adopters should claim Rinkeby ETH to pay gas fees.

During the campaign, early adopters should stress-test the opportunities AlphaZ unlocks. After the testing, they should share feedback either via Google Forms or on social media. Testing results can be discussed on the Discord server and in the Telegram group.

To motivate its testers, the AlphaZ team will distribute $1,000 in cryptocurrency equivalent between the participants with the most valuable and insightful feedback reports. The campaign will be up and running until Oct. 8, 2022 (12:00 p.m. UTC).

First-ever derivatives trading platform on Ethereum’s L2: What is AlphaZ?

AlphaZ early adopter campaign is set to encourage cryptocurrency traders to try a pioneering derivatives trading platform based on zero knowledge proofs, a cutting-edge Ethereum (ETH) scaling technology.

AlphaZ also employs a multi-blockchain trading ecosystem, a high-performance order book and seamless integration with DeFi-era instruments.

Thanks to its unique technical design, AlphaZ offers its customers highly scalable, low-cost and lightning-fast trading experience. Also, the opportunity of ZK-proofs to roll up data about multiple transactions into a single batch significantly reduces the pressure on the Ethereum (ETH) mainnet and ensures unmatched UX/UI for more resource-efficient futures and contract trading.