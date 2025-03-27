Adrave Launches Airdrop Campaign, Here's How to Join

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Adrave, a futuristic blockchain game, invites all enthusiasts of Web3 gaming to take part in its airdrop campaign, featuring 150 prizes. No previous experience in the cryptocurrency or blockchain fields is required to become eligible for Adrave’s airdrop distribution.

Adrave announces crypto airdrop: How to join

According to the official statement by the team of Adrave , a futuristic multi-mode gaming ecosystem powered by blockchain, it launches an airdrop program for early adopters. The airdrop was listed by U.Today’s airdrop tracker in March 2025.

To ensure streamlined onboarding of airdrop participants, Adrave released a special Adrave Quest website.

Once opening the airdrop website, Adrave supporters are invited to link their social media accounts. Namely, users should follow Adrave in X (formerly Twitter), join its official Discord server, connect their Web3 wallet on Ethereum, download the desktop client, register and verify their Game IDs. Please note that only on-chain wallets (like MetaMask) are accepted: you cannot apply for the airdrop with your Binance or Bybit account.

Once all four tasks (X, Discord, wallet, desktop app) are completed, the user will become eligible for a lucky draw. One hundred fifty random lucky participants will get $100 rewards each for completing these basic social engagement tasks.

Adrave develops GameFi with hybrid design and multiplayer mode

Adrave’s airdrop is designed to introduce its captivating design and gameplay to a new generation of players interested in Web3 gaming.

Built on the opBNB blockchain, Adrave unlocks a next-generation experience that immerses players in a high-tech, dystopian universe where they must fight, explore and survive.

Per the legend shared by developers on their official website, players found themselves rescuing the inhabitants of a post-apocalyptic world:

The rescue shuttle is on high alert, scanning the drifting debris of the planet’s shattered surface. Engines are primed, shields are at full capacity, and targeting systems are locked onto moving fragments. The cataclysmic explosion that obliterated planet 12X shook the galaxy to its core. Once a bustling nexus of technology and trade, 12X now exists only in legends and drifting debris.

Powered by Unreal Engine 5, the new game harnesses cutting-edge technology to deliver immersive worlds and breathtaking visual fidelity. From their very first missions in Adrave, players experience lifelike animation, dynamic lighting and seamless gameplay, all made possible by the advanced capabilities of this next-generation engine.

In its large-scale robot-themed worlds, players explore vast, detailed maps filled with futuristic cities and forgotten ruins. Every corner of the world hides secrets, dangers and resources that can change the game.

Adrave’s eccentric hybrid combat system represents an unusual mix of classic shooter mechanics and tactical role-play game elements. Players can combine weapons and cybernetic enhancements for unique battle strategies.

Adrave comes with multiple missions and dynamic storylines. Its players can enjoy a variety of missions that can be completed in different ways, with the story changing based on player choices. Side quests provide additional rewards and world lore.

Developers also invite everyone to join multiplayer battles and co-op missions within Adrave's gaming world. Every player can join guilds or alliances for epic PvP and PvE battles. Adrave explorers are encouraged to team up with friends to explore, fight bosses and solve puzzles together.