64,000 BTC Added by Bitcoin Whales to Holdings as Price Seeks to Reclaim $30K

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

According to on-chain analytics firm Santiment, Bitcoin whales have been quietly accumulating again since profit-taking occurred above $30,000 on April 11.

It should be recalled that the Bitcoin price found resistance in its path higher, reverting from the highs near $31,050 on April 14 back down to a low of $26,965 on April 24.

🐳 #Bitcoin whales have quietly accumulated again since profit taking above $30k on April 11th. Since this date, as prices wavered and dipped down slightly, addresses holding 100 to 10,000 $BTC have collectively added 64,094 coins back to their bags. 💰https://t.co/Lx3msF58Wo pic.twitter.com/zUQC4BaW6F — Santiment (@santimentfeed) April 29, 2023

In terms of price performance, the beginning of 2023 has been historically good. There have been very few notable corrections along the road, with the largest being -18.6%.

Santiment notes that since mid-April, as prices wavered and dipped down slightly, addresses holding 100 to 10,000 BTC have collectively added 64,094 coins back to their bags. Whales or large holders are often known to accumulate at a discount during periods of dip or consolidation.

Glassnode also observed that Bitcoin HODLers have returned to the prevailing regime of accumulation following a brief period of aggressive distribution during the depths of the bear market.

At the time of writing, Bitcoin was trading above $29,000. The lead asset was marginally up in the last 24 hours at $29,301. Bitcoin declined after touching highs of $30,050 on Wednesday.

Currently, Bitcoin's move to regain the $30,000 mark once again has not yielded, as it currently trades in the $28,000 to $29,900 range.

Buy more Bitcoin: Rich Dad, Poor Dad author

Citing George Orwell's 1984 book, "Big Brother is Coming," author Robert Kiyosaki encourages his followers to buy gold, silver and Bitcoin.

The financial market crisis is deepening, as according to Reuters, U.S. officials are coordinating urgent talks to rescue First Republic Bank as private-sector efforts led by the bank's advisers have yet to reach a deal.

First Republic became the epicenter of the U.S. regional banking crisis in March after wealthy clients started withdrawing deposits, leaving the bank reeling.

Economist and gold bug Peter Schiff predicts an impending crisis, saying the real crisis will be that of the U.S. Dollar. He predicts the next leg up in inflation will force interest rates higher as the economy sinks into recession.

For Bitcoin, Glassnode observes that the market appears less decisive than it has been in the first quarter of the year, noting that accumulation and distribution behavior across several wallet cohorts remain mixed at the moment.