    24.2 Million XRP in 24 Hours, What's Happening?

    Advertisement
    article image
    Godfrey Benjamin
    24.2 million XRP suffers severe liquidation, What next?
    Mon, 5/08/2024 - 13:06
    24.2 Million XRP in 24 Hours, What's Happening?
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    XRP, the cryptocurrency associated with Ripple Labs Inc., is among the top cryptocurrencies faced with high liquidations amid a current market downturn. Data from CoinGlass shows 24.2 million XRP traders have suffered severe liquidations, leaving questions as to what’s happening with the digital asset.

    Advertisement

    XRP’s exodus from exchanges

    According to the data, XRP’s liquidation during the 24-hour time frame was worth approximately $11.4 million. 

    Related
    Bitcoin to $1 Million Next Year Far More Likely Now: Samson Mow
    Mon, 08/05/2024 - 11:04
    Bitcoin to $1 Million Next Year Far More Likely Now: Samson Mow
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan

    Traders holding long positions contributed to the total liquidation with $10.21 million, while short traders accounted for $1.2 million. The long positions being higher than the shorts indicate a sharp drop in prices, forcing traders to sell their digital assets.

    Meanwhile, the cumulative market liquidations amounted to over $1 billion, with a large percentage recorded from the popular Binance exchange. Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (BTC), the world’s largest digital assets, experienced liquidations worth $387.27 million and $358.32 million, respectively. Altcoins like Cardano (ADA) and Solana (SOL) also registered liquidations of $4.2 million and $62.35 million, respectively.

    Current state of XRP 

    XRP has been experiencing sideways movements for quite a while, wiping out any gains made in over two weeks. As of this writing, XRP is down 18.05% on the daily chart, with its price set at $0.488. However, the trading volume experienced an increase of 213.9% to $3.2 billion, suggesting renewed investors’ interest.

    The sharp drop in XRP’s value comes amid expectations of the conclusion in the ongoing Ripple v. SEC case. 

    Related
    XRP Price Sell-off: What to Expect This Week
    Mon, 08/05/2024 - 07:52
    XRP Price Sell-off: What to Expect This Week
    Dan BurginDan Burgin

    U.Today mentioned in an earlier report that a closed-door meeting between both parties was canceled unexpectedly, causing the case to stall. The community is now anxious, wondering what effect the delayed case could have on XRP’s future trajectory.

    Moreover, the liquidations also coincide with the release of 500 million XRP from escrow. Ripple consistently performs periodic escrow XRP releases to support the coin’s market liquidity.

    #XRP
    About the author
    article image
    Godfrey Benjamin

    Godfrey Benjamin is an experienced crypto journalist whose main goal is to educate everyone around him about the prospects of Web 3.0. His love for crypto was birthed when, as a former banker, he discovered the obvious advantages of decentralized money over traditional payments. With his vast experience covering various aspects of Web3, Godfrey's articles has been featured on Blockchain.news, Cryptonews and Coingape, among others.

    related image Tron's Justin Sun Denies Provoking Ethereum Crash, Here's Proof
    Aug 5, 2024 - 13:00
    Tron's Justin Sun Denies Provoking Ethereum Crash, Here's Proof
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
    related image Michael Saylor Issues Bitcoin Statement Amid $1 Billion Market Crash
    Aug 5, 2024 - 13:00
    Michael Saylor Issues Bitcoin Statement Amid $1 Billion Market Crash
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    related image Dogecoin Founder Gives Crucial Statement on Crypto Bloodbath
    Aug 5, 2024 - 13:00
    Dogecoin Founder Gives Crucial Statement on Crypto Bloodbath
    Mushumir ButtMushumir Butt
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    WynPay Partners with TokenPocket
    MEET48 GIPR2 Dapp Ranks Top Globally, Announces the 1st Web3 Metaverse Idol Popularity Ranking in Hong Kong 2025
    Poodlana (POODL) Logs Fundraising Milestone as Meme Coins Viral Again
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    24.2 Million XRP in 24 Hours, What's Happening?
    Tron's Justin Sun Denies Provoking Ethereum Crash, Here's Proof
    Michael Saylor Issues Bitcoin Statement Amid $1 Billion Market Crash
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD