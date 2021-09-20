Ekta
News
Mon, 09/20/2021 - 15:04
article image
Arman Shirinyan
U.Today news articles are now available on Cryptocurrency Cat
You Can Now Follow Stories by U.Today on Cryptocurrency Cat App
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
U.Today news and articles are now available on the Crypto Cat cryptocurrency tracker mobile app. The Crypto Cat app allows you to track your crypto portfolio and one-time investments. The app allows you to track multiple cryptocurrencies simultaneously and have over 20 different exchanges integrated.

The app also contains a notification system that will maximize your cryptocurrency portfolio and help you keep a finger on the pulse of the market. Notifications include tracking of multiple markets, margin trading, investment ideas, trading education and risk management indicators. Users are also able to implement notifications from custom indicators.

Crypto Cat App
Source: Crypto Cat App

The app features various widgets for your phone, tradingview with live graphs, real-time price monitoring and price alerts based on price movement.

Stormgain
Stormgain

You open deals directly in the app to replicate an actual trading process. This will allow you to follow the same deals that you make while trading on the actual cryptocurrency exchange.

Crypto Cat App
Source: Crypto Cat App

Once you have opened a deal you can follow the news from sources like U.Today in order to always be in touch with the cryptocurrency market. Articles and news are presented in a separate tab in the app.

Cryptocurrency Cat also includes all the fiat currencies that you might need for work like USD, EUR, JPY, GBP, BRL, KRW and more. The app has all of the popular cryptocurrency exchanges like Binance, Kraken and Bittrex.

article image
About the author
Arman Shirinyan

Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

