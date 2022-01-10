XRP-Centric Exchange Bitrue Launches Updated Yield Farming Module: Details

Bitrue, a diversified cryptocurrency ecosystem that is particularly popular among soldiers in the XRP Army, unveils its updated passive income program, Yield Farming Hub.

Bitrue launches Yield Farming Hub for better passive income strategies

According to the official announcement shared by the team of crypto ecosystem Bitrue on its social media channels and blog, a new passive income program, Yield Farming Hub, is set to kick off on Jan. 10, 2022.

Bitrue's new #YieldFarming hub is coming January 10th! Use $BTR to maximize your yield & farm coins at 150%+ APY. Discover why BTR is going to become the world's first #YieldToken.



More details at https://t.co/017kCt3wb2 pic.twitter.com/jIxyVHMaYQ January 6, 2022

Backed by a mainstream array of Bitrue services, the new mechanism will work not unlike decentralized finance (DeFi) “yield farming” modules but with far more impressive annualized percentage yield (APY) rates.

As per representatives of Bitrue, the inaugural releases of Yield Farming Hub will be available with up to 150% APY across 20 major cryptocurrencies. All pools will be opened with adjustable programs with various staking periods.

The pools will be powered by ERC-20 token BTR, which serves as a core native utility and governance asset of the Bitrue cryptocurrencies ecosystem. Users will be able to earn BTR as a reward for staking various assets.

Historically, BTR is also good for long-term holders as its price has increased 300% since the public release of the mainnet version of Bitrue.

Bitrue’s BTR to become world’s first yield token: Team

Adam O'Neill, Chief Marketing Officer at Bitrue, stresses the importance of the mentioned milestone for the progress of his product and its community of tokenholders:

By offering such a wide range of investment options with varying lockup periods, returns, and formats, we give our users the freedom to choose an investment strategy that works best for them. It makes BTR the world's first Yield Token - a coin expressly devoted to maximizing the return on investment for cryptocurrencies.

Yield Farming Hub is a natural expansion of Bitrue’s suite of high-yield investment products popular among crypto enthusiasts. In 2018, it launched Power Piggy, which was one of the first multi-asset passive income products in the space.

Also, Bitrue’s BTR token-empowered BTR Lockups and Vote Staking programs are suitable for both experts and newbies in the blockchain segment.

BTR traders are optimistic about the prospects of Bitrue with new product: BTR price almost doubled in 24 hours, smashed crucial resistance at $0,4 and is heading towards historic highs.