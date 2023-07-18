XRP Bulls Take Profits In 2023, With SOL, DOT as SPCT Goes Through Presale Round

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

In July 2023, the cryptocurrency market experienced some unexpected fluctuations, primarily driven by Ripple (XRP). This was in response to a positive court ruling that led to the token's relisting on various major exchanges. This decision had a significant ripple effect on other cryptocurrencies as well, including VC Spectra (SPCT) .

Supporters of VC Spectra (SPCT) can take part in pre-sale and buy tokens here

Major Crypto Exchanges Relist Ripple (XRP) After Historic Court Victory

Ripple (XRP) experienced a remarkable turnaround following a historic victory against the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). This led to Coinbase, Kraken, Gemini, and Bitstamp relisting Ripple (XRP) on their platforms, a move that had a positive effect on its price. The token gained 75% within 24 hours of the ruling, rising from $0.4668 to $0.8714 on July 13.

Solana (SOL) Gains Over 100% in 30 Days, Roars Loudly in the Crypto Market

Meanwhile, Solana (SOL), which had previously been affected by an SEC listing as an unregistered security, also experienced a recovery. The price of Solana (SOL) had fallen significantly in June 2023 but began to slowly recover later that month.

The Ripple versus SEC court ruling further fueled this recovery, with Judge Analisa Torres ruling that Ripple, and by extension other listed cryptocurrencies like Solana, didn’t meet the standard to be classified as securities.

This ruling effectively ensured that the SEC could no longer classify Solana (SOL) as a security, which prompted a positive response from the Solana ecosystem, leading to a price rise from $21.46 to $29.31 within 24 hours.

Polkadot (DOT) Records Price Surge After a Quiet July

Polkadot (DOT) was not one of the cryptos affected by the SEC clampdown, and the token was rather quiet in July. However, the positive frenzy that enveloped the crypto market after the SEC vs. Ripple court ruling swept up Polkadot (DOT) investors.

While it was not directly affected by the SEC clampdown, the positive market sentiment that followed the court ruling led to a surge in its price as well. Polkadot (DOT) experienced a gain of 10.3% in a week, moving from $5.01 on July 10 to $5.67 just three days later.

VC Spectra (SPCT) Rounds Off First Public Presale

Another notable development in the cryptocurrency market has been with VC Spectra (SPCT) , a decentralized hedge fund designed to fuel innovation in the blockchain space. VC Spectra (SPCT) has been conducting its first public presale, successfully generating interest and investment in its mission to contribute to the growth of promising web3 startups.

The presale of VC Spectra (SPCT) offered an opportunity for early investors to contribute to an innovative project within the dynamic blockchain ecosystem.

Right now, VC Spectra (SPCT) is selling for $0.008 at its first public presale stage. When this is done, the second presale stage will commence, and VC Spectra (SPCT) will sell for a higher price

Learn more about the VC Spectra (SPCT) presale here:

Presale: https://invest.vcspectra.io/login

Website: https://vcspectra.io/

Telegram: https://t.me/VCSpectra