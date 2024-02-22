Whooping 400 Million DOGE Suddenly Change Hands as Dogecoin Miners Make U-Turn

In a startling turn of events within the Dogecoin community, a staggering 400 million DOGE tokens have vanished without a trace, leaving experts puzzled and investors on edge. The abrupt disappearance unfolded in a series of mysterious transactions between unknown wallets, prompting a flurry of speculation and concern within the DOGE community.
According to insights shared by Whale Alert, a whopping 400 million DOGE tokens were swiftly transferred between undisclosed wallets, marking a significant and unexpected shift in the digital currency landscape. However, a deeper dive into on-chain explorer data unveiled an even larger transfer, totaling 512.68 million tokens, valued at approximately $43.39 million.
What adds to the intrigue is the elusive nature of the wallets involved. All addresses participating in this enigmatic transfer, encompassing over half a billion Dogecoins, are fresh on the scene, devoid of any prior transaction history.
Dogecoin miners hit pause
This sudden disappearance coincides with a curious trend emerging among Dogecoin miners. Recent data from IntoTheBlock reveals a notable decrease in sell-offs by miners, with net outflows plummeting from 19.44 million to 7.27 million DOGE in the past 24 hours.
While outflows persist, the diminishing magnitude hints at a potential shift in miner behavior.
Currently, Dogecoin miners collectively hold reserves estimated at 4.16 billion DOGE, valued at $354.86 million. Amid these developments, the community remains abuzz with speculation and intrigue, as the whereabouts of the 400 million DOGE continue to elude scrutiny.