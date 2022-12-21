Upland Partners with UNICEF Brazil, Starts Educating Youth on Blockchain and Crypto

Metaverse innovators Upland, one of the first immersive Web3 ecosystem mapped to the real world, starts a long-term partnership with UNICEF Brazil, a UN organization focused on child protection.

Upland and UNICEF Brazil launch Web3 academy for youth

According to the official statement shared by the Upland team, it has inked a long-term strategic partnership with UNICEF Brazil, a Latin America department of UNICEF.

Image by Upland

Within the framework of this partnership, the two teams will work on creating a one-of-a-kind educational program for Brazilians between the ages of 18 and 24, as well as for young adults 24-29.

The program will educate a new generation of Brazilians about the basics of blockchain, cryptocurrency and Web3. Technically, it will act as a bridge between secondary education and training in Web3 companies.

Idan Zuckerman, co-founder and co-CEO of Upland, is excited by the mission of the program and its potential effects for Latin America's Web3 segment:

In the past four years, we have seen thousands of stories of Upland users realizing financial success because of their web3 knowledge. In partnership with UNICEF, we're excited to create an opportunity for Brazil's youth to learn how to create the same opportunities for themselves through a multi-touch web3 experience showcasing fun, innovation, entrepreneurialism and community, as well as a real world academy to support them first hand.

To celebrate the launch of the partnership, Upland will host an NFT sale in its metaverse with UNICEF's brand items.

Upland will host charity NFT sale

Upland is going to host a sale of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) for its 3,000,000 users. Exclusive UNICEF- and holiday-inspired digital goods for virtual properties in Upland will be offered.

Proceeds from the sale will be used as direct donations to UNICEF. Among other charity programs, they will fuel UNICEF-based educational programs in various regions of the globe.

The designs of the NFTs will be demonstrated in UNICEF Showroom, a purpose-made immersive metaverse venue in Upland's digital world. Also, its visitors will be invited to join holiday-themed community activities.