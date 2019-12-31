Back
U°OS Network Blockchain Launches Mainnet Operations

0
📰 News
  • Vladislav Sopov
    📰 News

    The U°OS Network, blockchain-based multi-purpose platform for social reputation management, launched its mainnet operations and begun distributing UOS tokens.

Cover image via 123rf.com
Contents

The U°OS Network, which provides businesses with cutting-edge social reputation management solutions, has launched its mainnet operations. The U°OS Network will also be distributing UOS tokens.

UOS Mainnet: Operations, Tokens, and dApps.

In a press release shared with U.Today, the U°OS Network team announced its readiness to launch its mainnet operations. Since all of the activities this network tracks are rewarded with real tokens (already seen by Coinmarketcap), the mainnet launch also means the start of U°OS token distribution.

The creators of the U°OS protocol called for EOS block producers to take part in the development of U°OS by balloting and voting in its Delegated-Proof-Of-Importance (U°OS native version of dPoS) consensus. DApp builders are also welcomed to integrate their applications into the U°OS computations infrastructure.

One-Stop Shop Solution for Reputation Management

The U°OS Network team has developed a transparent, distributed, and universal system that allows businesses to manage the reputation of their consumers. It is based on the EOS.IO open-source code, thus merging the concepts of EOS.IO DPoS with the idea that social interactions naturally generate economic activity between individuals or organizations.

U°OS Network's native token, otherwise known as the UOS, is used as the internal currency and payment tool for is purchasing network resources: bandwidth, memory, processing power, and storage. The main use-cases of U°OS Network are similar with those of other dPoS-like systems and include social media management, governance, and e-commerce.

About the author

Vladislav Sopov

 Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 5+ years in IT-analytics, 2+ years in blockhain. Worked in independent analysis (Crypto Briefing) as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

Bitcoin Price in 2020: Here's How BTC Performed in 2019, and What You Should Expect from New Year

0
📰 News
  • Alex Dovbnya
    📰 News

    After Bitcoin's torrid performance in 2019, the crypto market has its sights set on 2020

Cover image via u.today
Contents

As numerous countries around the globe are already celebrating the advent of 2020, it's time to take a retrospective look at the performance of Bitcoin in the previous year. 

2019 was the year of highs and lows for the dominant cryptocurrency but it still managed to come out on top with a 95 percent yearly gain, according to data provided by blockchain analytics startup Skew.

Shrugging off volatility 

Bitcoin's price action was uneventful for almost half of the year. Skew has estimated that there were 150 days when BTC didn't move by more than one percent in a day. Meanwhile, the average absolute daily move is about 2.4 percent.

Bitcoin returns in 2019
image by @skewdotcom

The wildest price move was recorded on Oct. 25 when Bitcoin surged by almost 40 before these gains quickly started to evaporate. Meanwhile, the two most painful moves for the bulls came on June 27 and Sept. 25. BTC is still struggling to break out of the six-month falling channel that was created as a result of the former.     

Despite the fact that BTC is seemingly becoming less volatile, more than $800 mln was liquidated on BitMEX, the top derivatives exchange, with longs being responsible for the lion's share of this sum.        

2020 is here 

With people popping bottles of champagne across the globe, the big year of the third Bitcoin halving has already arrived. The belief that the forthcoming reward halving would trigger another price rally became one of the major crypto narratives as early as in  2019. Silk Road founder Ross Ulbricht predicted that BTC could witness a moonshot to $100,000 in 2020.  

However, not everyone is enthusiastic. CoinList’s Andy Bromberg recently told The American Banker that the halvening had been already "overpriced in." In fact, he expects the Bitcoin price to dip after the much-awaited event. 

“Maybe it’s been overpriced in and everyone’s bought into this thesis and we see a dip post-halving.”

As reported by U.Today, Bloomberg analyst Eddie van der Walt claimed that there wouldn't be enough demand to replicate the success of previous post-halvening cycles.

About the author

Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with an extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets.

