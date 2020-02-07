Tron TRX CEO Justin Sun Joins Messari’s Weekly Podcast ‘Unqualified Opinions’

The Tron (TRX) chief executive will be the guest on Messari’s ‘Unqualified Opinions’ podcast hosted by Ryan Selkis, on February 6

The CEO of the Messari analytical agency Ryan Selkis has spread the word on Twitter that his guest in the new episode of the ‘Unqualified Opinions’ podcast this time will be Justin Sun – the founder and chief executive of Tron and BitTorrent.

In his tweet, Selkis promises that the episode with Justin Sun will definitely stir up controversy in the community and he admits that the conversation with Sun was interesting.

The subject discussed included the history of the Tron Foundation and the Tron chain, its recent milestones and Sun’s ambitions to surpass Ethereum. The new episode is already out.