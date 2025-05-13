Troller Cat (TCAT) Presale Gains Momentum as Mog Coin (MOG) Rallies

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Advertisement

In this choppy market, two established meme coins—Mog Coin and Doginme—have managed to scratch their way back into the spotlight with substantial 24-hour gains. And right alongside them, a new cat in the race has entered namedTroller Cat (TCAT).

Mog Coin (MOG) climbed 9.63% in the past 24 hours, bouncing back to $0.000001226. Meanwhile, Doginme (DOGINME) went full beast mode with a 25.57% spike, now trading at $0.0008203. Those are serious numbers considering the rest of the altcoin scene is hitting the snooze button.

Troller Cat presale is officially live and roaring through Stage 4. With 26 stages lined with price hikes, deflationary mechanics, and staking built into the blueprint, TCAT isn’t just joining the meme coin boom—it’s reshaping it.

Troller Cat (TCAT) introduces 26-stage presale

Troller Cat (TCAT) is redefining what a meme coin presale should look like—structured, strategic, and built for explosive potential. Launched on May 2, 2025, this Ethereum-based project is KYC-approved, smart contract audited, and backed by a 26-stage presale roadmap inspired by the greatest trolls in internet history.

Advertisement

The numbers are already making noise. Stage 1 opened at just $0.00000500, and by Stage 4, the price had risen to $0.00000864.

But there’s more than just momentum here—Troller Cat is layered with real utility and tokenomics designed for long-term growth.

One standout feature is staking, which is already activated. Holders will earn 69% APY, with rewards unlocking two months after launch—no complicated lockups or fine print. It’s passive income with purpose.

Then there’s the Game Center, a unique play-to-earn platform where players interact with ad-supported games. The ad revenue, collected in fiat, is used to buy back TCAT from the market, and those purchased tokens are immediately burned. This deflationary mechanism ensures that as the ecosystem grows, the token supply shrinks. With only 372 billion tokens and 40% allocated to the presale, every burn event increases scarcity. Troller Cat stands out by turning engagement into value in a sea of meme coins with infinite supply and no plan.

Referral Earnings: Multiply your gains by sharing the meme

Trollercat rewards believers, not buyers. Investors who contribute $25 or more unlock a unique referral code that allows them to earn extra crypto when others buy through their link. Every successful referral adds bonus tokens to the inviter and the invitee, creating a snowball growth effect.

This referral system is more than just a perk—it’s a community-building engine. Referral earnings can stack up fast with thousands of eyeballs moving through crypto Twitter, Discord groups, and Telegram chats. Early adopters have already started turning small networks into serious rewards, and as each presale stage increases the token price, every referral becomes even more valuable.

Few projects offer structured incentives this powerful in the chaotic world of meme coins. Troller Cat’s referral mechanism is yet another claw in its arsenal, driving viral growth, boosting volume, and rewarding community-led marketing.

Mog Coin (MOG): Community enthusiasts gains steam

Mog Coin has always been a community darling. A pure meme by nature, it started as a simple coin with cat-flavored branding and caught on quickly with retail traders. The recent 9.63% surge to $0.000001226 proves it’s not out of steam yet.

Why the spike? Wallet tracking shows a surge in accumulation, particularly from mid-size holders. Viral tweets and trading alerts in high-traffic Discords triggered some of that movement. Social engagement always plays a big role in meme momentum, and $MOG plays that card well.

From a technical perspective, Mog Coin just broke through short-term resistance and is poised to retest $0.0000013 if the volume holds. RSI levels show it still has room to move without overheating.

With 26 stages of engineered scarcity, 69% APY staking, a Game Center that turns engagement into token burns, and referral rewards for early believers, Troller Cat isn’t just playing the meme game—it’s rewriting the rules.

Users can visit Trollercat.com, claim your code, refer your crew, and ride the curve before Stage 5 kicks in.

For more information:

Website: https://www.trollercat.com/

Presale: https://www.trollercat.com/buy-now/

Telegram: https://t.me/trollercat

X: https://x.com/trollercat_

Reddit: https://www.reddit.com/r/TrollerCat/