Top-Tier App Bundle Breaking News Starts Broadcasting U.Today's Newsfeed

Bundle, one of the largest news applications globally, adds U.Today as content source on crypto, blockchain and fintech

With the new integration, users of top-tier global news application Bundle will be able to have the latest news and analytics on crypto right at their fingertips.

Crypto newsfeed by U.Today now added to Bundle application

According to the joint official announcement by U.Today, a top-tier crypto media outlet, and Bundle, a leading multi-language news aggregator, the two teams have entered into a long-term strategic collaboration.

Starting from May 2022, U.Today's newsfeed on cryptocurrencies, blockchain, Web3 and fintech will be broadcast to users of the Bundle application.

Bundle subscribers will receive the full range of U.Today's original content: price predictions for Bitcoin (BTC) and the top altcoins, the latest market news, conprehensive reviews of new products and services, how-tos, manuals, long reads, press releases from partners and so on.

With such an impressive addition to its source base, Bundle App clients will have their understanding of the cryptocurrencies segments upgraded. Content by U.Today, one of the leading blockchain news portals of the Web3 scene, will help a new generation of crypto enthusiasts navigate.

15,000 news outlets from 20 countries: What is special about Bundle?

Global news aggregator Bundle has already booked its spot in the top league of one-stop news applications. It indexes content from 15,000 reliable sources across 23 categories; blogers and publishers from 20 countries are represented on the platform.

From the Daily Mail to the Jerusalem Post, from Sputnik International to the Wall Street Journal: every internet user can find reliable and interesting sources of news content.

Local, national and global news outlets are avaliable on the platform, together with hand-picked blogs on tech, science, sports, music and entertainment.

Bundle allows users to set up push notifications about the news from their favorite sources. Its powerful search engine is set to explore daily stories and show the most relevant ones first.