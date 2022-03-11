Top Ten Reasons To Trade On PrimeXBT

Here's what makes PrimeXBT stand out as the best platform to choose for trading

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

PrimeXBT has positioned itself as a market leader in innovation, accessibility, and quality that is second to none. Best-in-class features are around every turn.

As the trading platform introduces new products and services, the number of reasons to trade exclusively using the advanced trading platform has expanded to a full list of ten.

Here are the ten best reasons to trade on PrimeXBT.

100+ Trading Instruments Under One Roof

In essence, reason number one to trade on PrimeXBT is more than 100 reasons in one. The award-winning trading platform is known best for its massive list of trading instruments that's continuously growing.

Since 2022 began, PrimeXBT has added more than 20 highly demanded crypto trading pairs, representing popular crypto sectors like GameFi, Metaverse, NFTs, DeFi, and much more. These assets join a growing list of the most important cryptocurrencies in the industry today. Cryptocurrencies barely scratch the surface of the wide range of important macro assets like stock indices, forex currencies, and commodities like oil and gold.

Ultra-Fast And Reliable Trading Platform

When peak market volatility strikes, a reliable and lightning fast trading platform is your best chance for survival. PrimeXBT is battle-tested, surviving more than 99.9% of what the market throws at it, according to website uptime statistics.

This also means that orders execute when you want them to, at the price you intended. The PrimeXBT trading platform also offers the complete flexibility of long and short positions, stop loss and take profit orders, and much more control over every aspect of your position and portfolio.

Bank-Grade Security And Protection

Part of how PrimeXBT can claim such reliability and uptime is due to the platform's bank-grade security infrastructure. In fact, it is even better than what many banks offer today.

Beyond account-level protections such as two-factor authentication and compulsory address whitelisting, the company uses a complex and proprietary multisig cold storage solution to protect clients' funds. Withdrawals take up to 24 hours due to this technology, but the trade-off is a platform that's never been hacked and is always online when you need it.

24/7 Live Customer Support

Something rarely goes wrong, but even if you simply have questions about how to get the most out of your account or need assistance with something as easy as making a deposit, live customer service is available around the clock.

The company's customer service was highlighted as part of an independent influencer study, calling attention to the prompt care they had received. Response times compared to other brands at the time were significantly faster and friendlier.

A dedicated account manager is also provided for fully personalized services. There is also an extensive Help Center, a company blog, and the PrimeXBT Trading Academy website for users that prefer self-help and education.

iOS And Android Mobile Apps

Everything we have covered so far is available on the go while using the PrimeXBT smartphone applications for iOS and Android devices. The only difference is that the slick and stylish trading platform has been adapted natively to work specifically for mobile devices. Users can intuitively swipe right and left or tap to navigate the various menus, make a deposit, or get trading.

The apps are available as free downloads and let users manage their margin trading accounts, monitor their portfolios and Covesting followings, and much more. The iOS app is available in the Apple App Store and the Android app in the Google Play Store. But there are plenty more tools below that can only be found by visiting the PrimeXBT website.

Built-In Technical Analysis Tools

Traders tend to need to juggle several screens to stay up-to-date on many of today's hottest markets while being logged into their broker and more. PrimeXBT eliminates the need to visit more than one platform and has provided built-in technical analysis tools from TradingView.

Users can take advantage of these tools to draw trend lines, plot support, and resistance, and measure the strength of any trend. With this information, a trading strategy is born that can be executed accordingly using the platform's advanced trading tools. There are also dozens of the most relied on technical indicators available today, such as the Relative Strength Index (RSI), Average Directional Index (ADX), Ichimoku, Bollinger Bands, MACD, and many others.

Covesting Copy Trading Makes It Simple

For those that can not quite get the hang of such tools on their own, the Covesting copy trading module on PrimeXBT allows anyone to become a follower and leverage the experience of skilled traders ranked in the fully transparent Covesting global leaderboards.

When these skilled strategy managers are successful, followers get a profit share of that success. The strategy manager also receives a cut to ensure they stay active with skin in the game. And how much they have invested is among the many metrics visible in the dashboard, along with win to loss ratios, margin allocation, and other vital intel.

Covesting profitability greatly benefits from active use of the COV utility token, which unlocks Advanced, Premium, and Elite membership tiers that improve profit share percentages among other account-level utilities like trading fee discounts.

Yield Accounts For Passive Income

COV token memberships also unlock an additional 2x on the already high, variable APY rates provided through yield accounts. Rather than connecting directly to platforms like Uniswap, Curve, Yearn.Finance and more, yield accounts do this for you safely using the idle crypto assets stored within the same PrimeXBT account.

Rates reach as high as 14% but fluctuate regularly based on market demand and price volatility. Yield accounts enable quick and easy access to passive income through your existing PrimeXBT account.

Lucrative Four-Level Referral Program

Another potential way to earn passive income, especially if you're a webmaster, influencer, or someone with a large social media following, is the PrimeXBT referral program. PrimeXBT's referral program goes to four levels worth of users so that it is possible to grow a profit-generating referral network.

The way it works is that a user gets paid in whatever base currency the referred user trades with. If the new user refers someone new themselves, the primary person to start the referral chain of users also earns a commission. Even when the third person brings someone in, the first individual to begin referring this group of users will make a cut of trading activity.

Top referral performers have earned as much as $3 million worth of crypto combined from simply sharing their referral links with friends, family, and followers. Then their network did all the rest.

Compete For Free Crypto

There are clearly plenty of alternatives to earn income from traditional trading through PrimeXBT, but even excelling at trading itself can lead to incredible prizes.

The all-new Contests section of PrimeXBT lets users compete using virtual funds to meet all the necessary trading requirements. Since the funds aren't real, traders can use this time to backtest cryptocurrency trading strategies in a simulated market environment.

Those that compete at a high level and check all the contest boxes could win a chance for a prize of up to $10,000 worth of crypto to trade with.

Conclusion

Almost any of these reasons alone are enough to consider a trading platform, but by including all ten under only one roof, PrimeXBT truly becomes an all-in-one solution for traders of all skill levels, no matter their needs.

Whether they want to make income passively, actively, or both simultaneously, there is more than one way to go about each type of earnings using the award-winning and advanced trading platform.