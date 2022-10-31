Toon Finance (TFT) Becomes CoinMarketCap’s Most Searched Coin

Toon Finance (TFT), a novel blockchain ecosystem at the intersection of the red-hot segments of DeFi, P2E and metaverses, smashes through another major adoption milestone.

Toon Finance’s TFT jumps into CMC’s Top Searched Coins list

In late October 2022, CoinMarketCap, the largest, Binance-owned cryptocurrency tracker, published its weekly list of the most searched altcoins. Toon Finance’s TFT spiked to the #1 position in this prestigious ranking.

#CMCCommunity Ranking 🏆



The more you are interested in something, the more you react to it.

The crowd has shown extra care for these Top 3 projects recently: @ToonSwapFinance @defichain @FCF_Bsc 🔥



Also seeing some new faces: @jeritex @VitaInuCoin @Pandora_DEX 😉 pic.twitter.com/I5HaXelpJi — CoinMarketCap (@CoinMarketCap) October 26, 2022

As such, over the last week, the visitors of CoinMarketCap searched for Toon Finance’s TFT more frequently than for any large-cap, mid-cap and small-cap altcoins. This should be interpreted as an indicator of increased public interest in the project and its core native asset.

In the top three, the project is accompanied by DeFiChain, a project that addresses integrating Bitcoin (BTC) into DeFi mechanisms, and by French Connection Finance multi-product fintech ecosystem.

Toon Finance’s TFT is an ERC-20 token issued on top of the Ethereum (ETH) blockchain; it can be seamlessly integrated into MetaMask and other on-chain wallets for EVM-compatible blockchains.

Merging opportunities of P2E, metaverses and DeFis: What is Toon Finance?

As covered by U.Today previously, Toon Finance and its TFT token are designed to address the synergy between the most important spheres of the Web3 revolution: decentralized finances (DeFi), play-to-earn (P2E) protocols, non-fungible token (NFT) marketplaces and metaverses.

Toon Finance’s technical design merges the benefits of leading smart contract hosting platforms and a stress-tested SHA-256 encryption algorithm. This combination makes the Toon Finance (TFT) experience safe and fully anonymous even for traders with no previous experience in blockchain, cryptocurrency and Web3.

The project’s ecosystem of products is underpinned by TFT, an audited community-driven governance and utility token. TFT is also a passive income generating tool for all its holders: with no extra activity, its supporters can enjoy profit distribution from all Toon Finance elements.

All Toon Finance (TFT) activities are permissionless and backed by on-chain technical designs. As such, the platform has imposed no geo restrictions for its users.

Space Battle game, cross-chain interoperability, TFT presale: Toon Finance in Q4, 2022

To highlight its dedication to leading GameFi practices, Toon Finance (TFT) ecosystem introduced Space Battle Grounds challenges. This module is designed to allow all users of the Toon Finance (TFT) website to compete against each other in captivating challenges. The results will be displayed through public leaderboards: the luckiest and most skilled participants will be eligible for exclusive airdrops.

A unique NFT Mintpass Airdrop is the first token distribution in the Space Battle Grounds series of initiatives.

In Q4, 2022, cross-chain interoperability is among the core focuses for the Toon Finance (TFT) team and community. This means that the product attempts to interconnect the vast majority of mainstream blockchains into a single ecosystem. Within this upcoming platform, value will be transferred between various blockchains in a seamless, frictionless and low-cost manner with no regard to the type of application it uses.

Meanwhile, the on-chain tokensale of TFT token remains the crucial milestone for Toon Finance in 2022. The presale is organized through Toon Finance’s official website: the first 1,000 participants will also get NFT Mint Pass digital collectibles for free. Per the project’s roadmap, the TFT tokensale will be accompanied by AMAs, partnerships, tournaments, community activities and so on.