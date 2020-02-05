Tezos (XTZ) Futures Trading Now Available on Binance

On Feb. 5, cryptocurrency behemoth Binance added an XTZ/USDT perpetual contract to its futures platform. The new product is expected to go live at 8:00 AM on Feb. 6. Risk-loving users will be able to trade the new product with up to 50x leverage.

Recently, Binance Futures also announced perpetual contracts for Zcash (ZEC) and Dash (DASH), which underscores how fast the exchange is expanding the list of its offerings. In January alone, Binance launched eight futures products.

Shortly after its debut, Binance Futures has already become a significant player on the crowded crypto derivatives market. As reported by U.Today, the Malta-based exchange is now close to matching BitMEX in terms of liquidity.