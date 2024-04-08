Swaap Labs Introduces Swaap Earn for DeFi Yield Optimization

Swaap Labs has just rolled out a new way for people to earn more money from DeFi, called Swaap Earn. This tool helps people who provide money to DeFi pools (liquidity providers) to get profits.

Advertisement

Swaap Earn has a special feature that boosts how much money you make by adding extra profits on top of the usual earnings from DeFi. This feature comes after their earlier success with Swaap Maker, which also helps make steady earnings. It is easy to use; you just put your tokens in and the system chooses the most optimized yield opportunities.

Introducing Swaap Earn 🚀



A new protocol to supercharge your DeFi yields by topping them up with Swaap’s state-of-the-art market making capabilities.



First vaults will allow users to supercharge their lending & recursive staking strategies.



More vaults will soon follow 👇 pic.twitter.com/r6J5vAfuoO — Swaap (@SwaapFinance) April 8, 2024

This new system automatically picks the best pools to put your tokens into get the highest earnings based on how much risk you can accept. Swaap's community can suggest updates to make sure you are always getting the best deals.

Swaap Earn focuses on being user-friendly, with a design that is easy to understand and use. They have started with some vaults made with other big names in DeFi, like Lido and AAVE. In fact, AAVE even gave Swaap some funds to help create Swaap Earn.

Many DeFi users find it hard to manage risks and set up complicated ways to make money, creating sophisticated strategies, calculating ROI and potential impermanent loss. Swaap Earn is here to offer a solution that is less risky, yet as effective as a manual investing.

One big issue in DeFi is making the most out of the money available. As DeFi grows, keeping funds in the right place is getting harder, and people are making less from fees than before. Swaap Earn is aiming to solve these issues and become the new standard for making profits in DeFi.