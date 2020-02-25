Stellar-Based Ecosystem BRIDGE Releases All-In-One Trading Solution

Smart contracts based on top-tier blockchains provide developers with a plethora of opportunities. The cutting-edge trading toolkit by BRIDGE is a textbook example

Both newbies and old hands in trading face more and more challenges when swapping their assets in regards to technology, regulation, due diligence, KYC/AML, etc. A decentralized cross-chain system built by the BRIDGE team around the Stellar-based token BD attempts to eliminate these obstacles.

Three tools for a seamless trading experience

BRIDGE, an ecosystem of Stellar-based payment solutions for traders, addresses the sphere of Forex trading optimization. Its gateway, which utilizes numerous smart contracts launched atop the Stellar (XLM) blockchain, acts as a one-stop-shop for traders.

It performs the role of an intermediary between traders and exchanges, fueled by the native BD token. As a result, it erases extra transactional and trading fees and eliminates cumbersome regulatory restrictions.

Within the BRIDGE ecosystem, three main products are now available:

One PRIME is a hub that connects traders with top-level trading platforms worldwide. With the BD token, the six thousand One PRIME users can enjoy a state-of-the-art Forex trading toolkit. One PAMM is a platform where the experience of seasoned traders is leveraged by artificial intelligence. Investor funds are managed by BRIDGE experts and intelligent systems which significantly reduces risk and helps gain maximum profits. One ClickCopyTrade is an instrument that enables instant copy-trading to follow the trades of masters. The One ClickCopyTrade option eliminates the need for the master and trader to utilize the same broker: now, they can stay connected and exchange data worldwide.

Less fees, more liquidity

Moreover, the BD token can help users save on transactional fees. Due to its decentralized nature, transactional fees are reduced by 10%. When trading with this token, the average system latency doesn't exceed 10 seconds. This useful digital asset will be available through a series of IEOs and ICOs in Q1-Q2, 2020.

Finally, the BRIDGE ecosystem is intended to act as an institutional-grade liquidity provider. Thus, it will power a wide range of B2B-solutions including white label programs, CRM and asset management modules.