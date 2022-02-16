Solana-based MixMob Game Secures $7 Million in Private Round: Details

MixMob, a novel racing-themed card game that leverages Solana (SOL) smart contracts, successfully completed its latest seed funding round.

MixMob secures $7 million from top VCs and reputable business angels

Developed by a team of FIFA, Battlefield and Halo veterans, Solana-based game MixMob completed its seed funding round. A total of $7,000,000 has been raised from a clutch of reputable Web3 investors.

We are thrilled to announce that MixMob has raised ✨$7M✨ in our latest seed funding round!



This influx of capital will fuel our game development in the months and years ahead



Something BIG is coming later today💥



February 15, 2022

The round was led by top-notch VC fund Defiance Capital. It also yielded contributions from Ascensive Assets, Not3lau Capital and IOSG ventures.

Besides that, MixMob seed round is backed by leading angel investors such as Kieran Warwick (co-founder of Illuvium), Loi Lui (co-founder of Kyber) and Danish Chaudhry (CEO and founder of FMFW.io).

MixMob's CEO and game director Simon Vieira is certain that the latest funding will allow MixMob to accomplish new milestones in terms of technology development and marketing promotion:

This appreciable injection of capital will allow us to achieve our strategic objectives over the coming months and years.The play-to-earn sector is showing no signs of slowing down, and by offering something vastly different to what already exists in the space, we firmly believe MixMob will prove to be a hit with the creative community.

Phase II release with "Fortnite-like" world to go live in April 2022

MixMob's gameplay displays the dystopian world where a malevolent master AI has destroyed human culture. MixMob's players are tasked with joining a creative resistance movement to restore the lost civilization.

In December 2021, MixMob sold out thousands of Gen Zero Masks, mutable NFTs that verify players' unique identity within MixMob's gameplay.

The ongoing MixMob stage of progress—Phase I—works like a card game strategy. The upcoming Phase II will invite its players to a full-fledged gaming ecosystem inspired by Fortnite's virtual world.