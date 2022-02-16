Solana-based MixMob Game Secures $7 Million in Private Round: Details

Companies
Wed, 02/16/2022 - 08:44
article image
Vladislav Sopov
MixMob, a Metaverse game on high-performance blockchain Solana (SOL), concludes funding round with top VCs on board
Solana-based MixMob Game Secures $7 Million in Private Round: Details
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News
Contents

MixMob, a novel racing-themed card game that leverages Solana (SOL) smart contracts, successfully completed its latest seed funding round.

MixMob secures $7 million from top VCs and reputable business angels

Developed by a team of FIFA, Battlefield and Halo veterans, Solana-based game MixMob completed its seed funding round. A total of $7,000,000 has been raised from a clutch of reputable Web3 investors.

The round was led by top-notch VC fund Defiance Capital. It also yielded contributions from Ascensive Assets, Not3lau Capital and IOSG ventures.

Besides that, MixMob seed round is backed by leading angel investors such as Kieran Warwick (co-founder of Illuvium), Loi Lui (co-founder of Kyber) and Danish Chaudhry (CEO and founder of FMFW.io).

MixMob's CEO and game director Simon Vieira is certain that the latest funding will allow MixMob to accomplish new milestones in terms of technology development and marketing promotion:

This appreciable injection of capital will allow us to achieve our strategic objectives over the coming months and years.The play-to-earn sector is showing no signs of slowing down, and by offering something vastly different to what already exists in the space, we firmly believe MixMob will prove to be a hit with the creative community.

Phase II release with "Fortnite-like" world to go live in April 2022

MixMob's gameplay displays the dystopian world where a malevolent master AI has destroyed human culture. MixMob's players are tasked with joining a creative resistance movement to restore the lost civilization.

In December 2021, MixMob sold out thousands of Gen Zero Masks, mutable NFTs that verify players' unique identity within MixMob's gameplay.

The ongoing MixMob stage of progress—Phase I—works like a card game strategy. The upcoming Phase II will invite its players to a full-fledged gaming ecosystem inspired by Fortnite's virtual world.

#GameFi News
article image
About the author
Vladislav Sopov

Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 6+ years in IT-analytics, 3+ years in blockchain.

Worked in independent analysis as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

related image Southeast Asia’s Largest Bank (DBS) Is Launching Bitcoin Trading: Details
02/16/2022 - 15:06
Southeast Asia’s Largest Bank (DBS) Is Launching Bitcoin Trading: Details
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image India's Leading Cryptocurrency Exchange Undergoing Major Leadership Reshuffle
02/16/2022 - 14:54
India's Leading Cryptocurrency Exchange Undergoing Major Leadership Reshuffle
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image Ryan Reynolds Speaks Positively About Future of Crypto
02/16/2022 - 14:42
Ryan Reynolds Speaks Positively About Future of Crypto
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan