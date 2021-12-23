Smartlink Partners with Research Institute CEA to Build Novel Web3 Escrow

Tezos-based Smartlink will develop decentralized escrow for digital assets in collaboration with CEA researchers

Smartlink, an infrastructure project based on high-performance blockchain platform Tezos (XTZ), scores yet another long-term partnership with an outstanding research institute.

Smartlink partners with CEA institute

According to the official announcement shared by the Starlink team, it has entered into a partnership with France's Alternative Energies and Atomic Energy Commission (CEA).

This non-profit is recognized as one of the world's most innovative research institutes. Previously, it worked together with blockchain and fintech heavyweights of the likes of Engie, Vinci technologies, Alstom and Tezos' Tenderbake.

Within the newly inked collaboration, Smartlink and the CEA will build a decentralized escrow for digital assets for more transparent noncustodial interactions in DeFi.

Ben Constanty, CEO and co-founder of Smartlink, emphasizes that this collaboration is set to unlock new opportunities for all DeFi enthusiasts of proof-of-stake (PoS) blockchains:

We're developing a solution that bridges the current trust deficit in retail and commercial transactions using smart contracts, which is a huge undertaking. Having a partner like the CEA at our side provides us with industry expertise and experience to foresee all the potential approaches and challenges we need to address through our escrow solution.

Offsetting the gap between digital and physical assets

Representatives of CEA stressed that the new partnership is of particular importance for the integration of the digital and physical ecosystems:

Smartlink ecosystem is the first to provide a full, non-custodial escrow service as well as a marketplace that allows users to exchange goods and services using cryptocurrencies.

Tezos-based Web3 escrow by Smartlink will have a dual structure: it will have separate modules for digital and physical assets that can be exchanged for each other.

As covered by U.Today on Nov. 22, 2021, Smartlink's product has launched the second iteration of its "yield farming" module for decentralized crypto exchange Vortex.