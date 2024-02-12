Advertisement
AD

Shiba Inu: BONE Triggers 2,464% Netflow Surge as Whales Move, Here's Catch

Advertisement
article image
Tomiwabold Olajide
BONE price has maintained tight range since this date
Mon, 12/02/2024 - 13:26
Shiba Inu: BONE Triggers 2,464% Netflow Surge as Whales Move, Here's Catch
Cover image via www.freepik.com

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

BoneShibaSwap (BONE), a Shibarium gas token, has seen an increase in netflows over the last 24 hours.

Advertisement

Netflows indicate that holders are either lowering their positions, which is negative in this case, or increasing their positions, which indicates accumulation. Netflows could be negative or positive in each case, depending on the situation.  

IntoTheBlock's large holders' netflow indicator, which provides an idea of the change in the positions of whales, suggests a surprising shift for the Shiba Inu governance token BONE.

IntoTheBlock
Large Holders Netflow, Courtesy: IntoTheBlock

Large holders' netflow increased from -15,610 BONE on Feb. 10 to a positive 286,800 BONE on Feb. 11.

Bearing in mind that (positive) spikes in netflow can be seen as accumulation by whales, while drops point to reduced positions or selling, this looks positive as it might imply a shift from selling to accumulation. However, the broader picture for BONE remains that of selling.

Related
Shiba Inu: BONE Jumps 20%, Two Reasons for Sudden Rise

In the last seven days, BONE has seen negative outflows of 2,464% as whales reduced their positions.

This is reflected in the BONE price, which has lulled since reaching highs of $0.655 on Feb. 8. The BONE price has maintained a tight range since this date, indicating a tussle between bulls and bears. However, the bears have been gaining the upper hand, with BONE set to mark four out of five days in red.

At the time of writing, BONE was down 1.99% in the last 24 hours to $0.60, mirroring general market declines.

If BONE finds a bottom after protracted bearish selling, it may approach $1 next. On the other hand, if the downturn continues, BONE appears to have established firm support near the $0.50 level. 

#BONE #Shiba Inu (SHIB) News #Shibarium
About the author
article image
Tomiwabold Olajide

Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

related image Shiba Inu Sees 50% Surge in Shibarium Activity as SHIB Price Finds Key Support
2024/02/12 13:24
Shiba Inu Sees 50% Surge in Shibarium Activity as SHIB Price Finds Key Support
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
related image Serious Dogecoin (DOGE) Problem Spotted On-Chain
2024/02/12 13:24
Serious Dogecoin (DOGE) Problem Spotted On-Chain
Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
related image Bitcoin (BTC) to Hit $50K After Bullish Weekly Divergence, Says Top Analyst
2024/02/12 13:24
Bitcoin (BTC) to Hit $50K After Bullish Weekly Divergence, Says Top Analyst
Mushumir ButtMushumir Butt
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement
Price Index
Bitcoin
Ethereum
XRP
Cardano
Dogecoin
Shiba Inu
Tron
Polygon
Litecoin
Solana

Latest Press Releases

Rabbit Swap Introduces Innovative Cross-Chain Swap Solution
Unveiling The Dragons: The World's First Token Amulets
Aptos Ecosystem Summit Marks Historic Global Gathering for Web3 Innovation and Collaboration
Submit Press Release
Our social media
There's a lot to see there, too

Popular articles

Shiba Inu: BONE Triggers 2,464% Netflow Surge as Whales Move, Here's Catch
Shiba Inu Sees 50% Surge in Shibarium Activity as SHIB Price Finds Key Support
Serious Dogecoin (DOGE) Problem Spotted On-Chain
Show all