    SHIB Rival WIF Jumps by 27%, Becomes Best Performing Asset in Top 100

    article image
    Vladislav Sopov
    Dogwifhat (WIF), largest Solana meme coin, leading way for today's crypto recovery
    Sat, 6/07/2024 - 12:30
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Dogwifhat (WIF), the biggest Solana-based meme coin, is a leader of the ongoing crypto upsurge. The WIF price soared by over 27%, while the closest competitor EGLD only added 17%. At the same time, smaller Solana meme coins also demonstrate amazing gains.

    Dogwifhat (WIF) undisputed: Meme crypto blasts past $2 billion cap

    As the crypto segment recovers after yesterday's dramatic drop, meme coins yet again lead the process. Dogwifhat's (WIF) price jumped above the crucial level of $2 and is extremely close to surpassing Arbitrum (ARB) by market cap after a 27% run, as per CoinGecko.

    WIF crypto price jumps by 27%
    Image by CoinGecko

    As of printing time, the aggregated WIF market cap hit $2.018 billion, while for Arbitrum (ARB), which is also surging today, this metric sits at $2.039 billion.

    HOT Stories
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Skyrockets 15% in Epic Market Rebound; What Comes Next
    Michael Saylor Sends Bullish BTC Message as Bitcoin Recovers From Below $54,000
    3 New Bitcoin (BTC) Support Levels to Watch, Toncoin (TON) Saw Biggest Price Drop Ever, Solana (SOL) on Strong 8% Rise as Ethereum Plummets
    Satoshi-Era Bitcoin Address Suddenly Activated Following BTC Price Crash

    Other major meme coins demonstrate the same performance. Shiba Inu (SHIB) is up by 14% and is back to the top 15 cryptocurrencies by market cap.

    Bonk (BONK) and Based Brett (BRETT) also made it to the top 10 fastest growing cryptocurrencies with 13% and 11% respective upsurges.

    The aggregated crypto market cap is up by 6% today, while Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) both added about 3% to their capitalization metrics.

    POPCAT, BILLY enormous rallies push Solana (SOL) meme coin segment higher

    The ongoing price recovery is merciless to those trying to short the crypto market. Out of $184 million liquidations in the last 24 hours, over 75% are short positions, CoinGlass data says.

    When it comes to segments, Solana meme coins are the best performers in the last day. Besides the aforementioned WIF rally, this success should be attributed to the marvelous dynamics of low-cap coins.

    For instance, Popcat (POPCAT) jumped by 27% and replaced Cat in Dogs World (MEW) as the largest Solana cat coin.

    Lesser-known meme coin Billy (BILLY), with an X account literally including three posts, is on the verge of entering the top 250 cryptos by market cap after a spectacular 70% move.

    In total, the Solana meme coin segment added 11% overnight, data says.

    About the author
    article image
    Vladislav Sopov

    Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 6+ years in IT-analytics, 3+ years in blockchain.

    Worked in independent analysis as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

