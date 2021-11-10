lumenswap_lottery
SHIB and DOGE Price Analysis for November 10

Wed, 11/10/2021 - 15:47
Denys Serhiichuk
How long can DOGE and SHIB keep falling?
SHIB and DOGE Price Analysis for November 10
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Sellers have seized the initiative to a certain extent as some cryptocurrencies from the top 10 list are under bearish pressure.

DOGE/USD

DOGE could not follow the sharp rise of Bitcoin (BTC), and the rate of the meme coin has gone down by 2.25% over the last day.

DOGE is trading in a wide range with neither bullish nor bearish signals. After a failed attempt to fix above $0.30, the altcoin is located around the zone of $0.27.

The volume remains low, which means that sideways trading is the most likely scenario for the upcoming days.

DOGE is trading at $0.2726 at press time.

SHIB/USD

SHIB has lost even more than DOGE with a price drop of 6.82%.

Despite the sharp decline, SHIB is coming back to the support at $0.00005 after a false breakout. Such a move means buyers are too weak to keep the rise going.

In this case, sellers may fix below the support and get the meme coin back to $0.00003528 shortly.

SHIB is trading at $0.00005122 at press time.

About the author
Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

