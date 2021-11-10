SHIB and DOGE Price Analysis for November 10

Original U.Today article

How long can DOGE and SHIB keep falling?

Sellers have seized the initiative to a certain extent as some cryptocurrencies from the top 10 list are under bearish pressure.

DOGE/USD

DOGE could not follow the sharp rise of Bitcoin (BTC), and the rate of the meme coin has gone down by 2.25% over the last day.

DOGE is trading in a wide range with neither bullish nor bearish signals. After a failed attempt to fix above $0.30, the altcoin is located around the zone of $0.27.

The volume remains low, which means that sideways trading is the most likely scenario for the upcoming days.

DOGE is trading at $0.2726 at press time.

SHIB/USD

SHIB has lost even more than DOGE with a price drop of 6.82%.

Despite the sharp decline, SHIB is coming back to the support at $0.00005 after a false breakout. Such a move means buyers are too weak to keep the rise going.

In this case, sellers may fix below the support and get the meme coin back to $0.00003528 shortly.

SHIB is trading at $0.00005122 at press time.