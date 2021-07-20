SEC Shuts Down Two Multi-Million Dollar Companies Using Cryptocurrencies to Commit Fraud

News
Tue, 07/20/2021 - 10:00
article image
Arman Shirinyan
Two companies owned by one individual are shut down after misappropriation and misleading presentation, including "cryptocurrency app"
SEC Shuts Down Two Multi-Million Dollar Companies Using Cryptocurrencies to Commit Fraud
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has announced charges against Aron Govil, CEO of Cemtrex Inc. and Telidyne Inc. Mr. Govil defrauded investors in those companies.

One of the allegations stated that Govil made false presentations of the company’s products. While misleading investors, Govil falsely announced that Telidyne developed the so-called "Teli App" that would allow users to use cryptocurrencies for transactions from their mobile phones. In addition to cryptocurrency transactions, Govil stated that the company is working on an app that can detect COVID-19.

All of Govil's statements and presentations were presumably false since Teli App had no cryptocurrency functionality whatsoever, and his Telidyne Inc. did not work on any technologies that would help to detect COVID-19.

According to the SEC's complaint, the CEO of Cemtrex Inc. and Telidyne Inc. misappropriated over $7 million in investor funds between April 2016 and January 2018. Aron Govil used those funds for his personal needs. In addition to misappropriating investor funds, Govil was secretly selling Cemtrex stocks, paying stock promoters to push the company's stocks to retail investors.

Richard R. Best, director of the SEC's New York Regional Office, stated that Govil flooded the market with various buying recommendations for Cemtrex company stock and made false statements about mobile app development that would have crypto functionality and help detect the coronavirus. Mr.Govil tried to capitalize on the latest popular market trends like cryptocurrencies and COVID-19 for personal financial gains.

Investors should be wary of online recommendations from unverified sources that appear to capitalize on the latest market trends and seem too good to be true.

Govil did not admit, but rather denied, the charges against him. If Govil is proven guilty, the compensation required would be more than $1.3 million, not including prejudgment interest. The proposed monetary settlement is subject to approval by the court.

#Cryptocurrency Crime
article image
About the author
Arman Shirinyan

Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience. Arman has worked with major crypto projects, such as Project Merge and PiVX.

In 2017, he participated in a successful charity ICO as a Social Media Manager and Community Manager. In the same year, he took part in the launch of the Vantaur coin and then transitioned to the Project Merge as a Senior Marketing Coordinator. 

Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

article image Mastercard Advances Its Presence in Crypto, Teases Eased Crypto-to-Fiat Exchange for Businesses
07/20/2021 - 13:03
Mastercard Advances Its Presence in Crypto, Teases Eased Crypto-to-Fiat Exchange for Businesses
Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov
article image Dr. Doom Roubini Says Bitcoin Should Drop Much Lower, Wonders If Tether Will Push BTC Up As It Was Before
07/20/2021 - 13:03
Dr. Doom Roubini Says Bitcoin Should Drop Much Lower, Wonders If Tether Will Push BTC Up As It Was Before
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
article image WiV Technology (WIVA) to Advance Georgian Wine's Global Presence with Blockchain-based Tools
07/20/2021 - 13:00
WiV Technology (WIVA) to Advance Georgian Wine's Global Presence with Blockchain-based Tools
Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov