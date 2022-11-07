Scam Alert: BAYC Founder's Twitter Impersonators Published Phishing Link

No, Greg Solano is not launching next Bored Apes collection: do not fall victim to sophisticated scam

PeckShield, a leading cryptocurrency security research firm, noticed that scammers created a copy of Greg Solano, a co-founder of the largest NFT studio, Yuga Labs.

Beware: Scammers impersonate BAYC's Greg Solano

Per the tweet shared by PeckShield, the malefactors launched an impersonating account of NFT veteran Greg Solano, founder of BAYC's studio Yuga Labs.

The scammers published a link to a website of a nonexistent premint of the BAYC-like collection. For a fraudulent profile, they used real links to Premint service and Yuga Labs' main website. Also, they managed to reach the exact follower count of Greg Solana's real account.

The link to scam website is blurred

What pretends to be a new collection by Yuga Labs is a phishing website that attempts to steal investors' money in favor of "Monkey Drainer" Ethereum (ETH) wallet.

As such, NFT enthusiasts should avoid visiting this website, let alone connecting their Metamasks and approving transactions. Mr. Solano has already confirmed that this campaign is a blatant scam:

Usual reminder to beware scam accounts on the bird app. No surprise mints (or premints) ever.

He also stressed that his team does not launch "surprise" mints or premint campaigns without official announcements.

Fake $APE airdrops flooded Twitter

Malefactors also used the logos of Bored Apes Yacht Club, the most expensive NFTs collection ever and leading NFT-focused VC firm Animoca Brands.

Last but not least, they pretend to launch a blockchain game backed by Apecoin (APE) cryptocurrency. It should be noted that Twitter has been flooded by fake APE airdrops in Q4, 2022.

Typically, scammers ask investors to send them APEs in order to send back deposits with 100% bonuses or just share personal data with the teams behind shady airdrops.