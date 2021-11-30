Savage IDO to Be Launched on OccamRazer and FantomStarter on December 15

Savage , the world's first carbon-neutral NFT marketplace for digital content, is getting ready to launch its first IDO via FantomStarter and OccamRazer.

Savage is one of the first community-driven and eco-friendly NFT marketplaces that focus on high-quality video and photography digital content that fit Hollywood standards.

The Savage Platform

The marketplace was established by a team of experienced blockchain and cryptocurrency industry experts and advisors with backgrounds from the world's largest corporations, including National Geographic, Tesla, Amazon, Microsoft and Samsung. The project is backed by award-winning entities like the Faculty Group.

Savage NFT marketplace is looking forward to revolutionizing the stock footage industry by implementing blockchain technology that will create a disruptive effect for more than seven billion potential creators who will be able to easily monetize their digital content.

The project is being managed by industry professionals like Luke Neumann, who have worked as content directors for major companies like Amazon, Samsung, TCL and others. Ben Weintraub, company CFO, has been working with brands like Panasonic, Adobe and Universal. With his experience, the project would be able to close the gap between creativity and finance.

SAVG token sale

The Savage platform's native token is being utilized for carbon-neutral NFT operations that include the minting and purchase of tokens. Investors who are willing to join the Savage platform as soon as possible and become early adopters are able to do so by acquiring SAVG tokens through IDO.

OccamRazer and FantomStarter are two partners that Savage is going to use for the launch. The offering of the SAVG token will take place on Dec. 15, 2021, via the OccamRAzer and FantomStarter IDO platform, and will be available for all eligible investors.