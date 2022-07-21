RoboApe (RBA) New Meme Coin Live in Pre-Sale. New Dogecoin (DOGE), Dogelon Mars (ELON)?

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

In the coin market, it can be seen that many buyers are complaining about the loss of value. This bear market, which has emerged due to recent developments, is seen as a temporary suppression by analysts. Experts state that the hyperinflation concern caused by the announced data is also effective on cryptocurrencies. With the disappearance of this concern and the relief of global economies, it is predicted that a new rise will begin in the coin markets.

RoboApe (RBA) launches pre-sale amidst bear market

Investors share the projects and coins that stand out in this process on their Reddit crypto pages. Among these, it can be seen that projects such as RoboApe (RBA), which are in the pre-sale process, attract attention. Since the tokens in the pre-sale process are not affected by the contraction and negative conditions in the coin markets, they are seen as a safe option by investors.

RoboApe (RBA) has a long-term fiscal policy. In line with this policy, it is stated that NFT assets will be created to expand the ecosystem, and collaborations will be made in many fields, especially in e-sports.

The financial stability of the project is planned on a deflationary roadmap. According to this map, it aims to burn a certain amount of RoboApe tokens with each transaction. Burned coins allow investors to protect their assets in the long run and gain value.

Ads

The infrastructure of the ecosystem is also quite strong. RoboApe (RBA), which performs transactions at high speeds and low costs, is also preparing an academy program to support new blockchain investors.

Dogecoin (DOGE) is a pioneering meme coin

Dogecoin (DOGE) is a cryptocurrency created as a joke in December 2013. Dogecoin is based on the popular "Doge" meme, which features a Shiba Inu dog. While Dogecoin started as a joke, Dogecoin has since grown to become one of the most popular cryptocurrencies. As of June 2022, Dogecoin’s market value was over $8 billion.

Dogecoin (DOGE) is often used as a tipping currency on social media platforms such as Reddit and Twitter. Dogecoin can also be used to purchase goods and services. However, its primary purpose is to provide users with a fun and easy way to send money to each other. Dogecoin (DOGE) has experienced wild price swings in its short history. Despite this volatility, Dogecoin remains one of the most popular cryptocurrencies in the world, even during a bear market. Dogecoin clearly isn’t going anywhere soon, and it makes the crypto-sphere wonder just how far Dogecoin can go.

Dogelon Mars (ELON) recovers from collapse

Dogelon Mars (ELON) is a cryptocurrency that has been gaining in popularity and market value. Many investors believe that it has the potential to generate huge profits. It has no apparent purpose right now. The coin has a limited supply, which is expected to fuel its growth. Currently, its market value is about $0.0000002649.

Conclusion

Though the cryptocurrency market has taken a tumble recently, this should not dissuade buyers from looking into novel meme coins.

ROBOAPE

Join Presale: presale.roboape.io/register

Website: roboape.io

Telegram: https://t.me/ROBOAPE_OFFICIAL