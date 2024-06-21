Advertisement
    Rebel Satoshi (RECQ) Pre-Sale in Focus for Meme Coin Fam as Toncoin (TON) and Uniswap (UNI) Sending Mixed Signals

    article image
    Guest Author
    Rebel Satoshi (RECQ) multi-level pre-sale campaign gains new supporters in June
    Fri, 21/06/2024 - 13:00
    Rebel Satoshi’s RECQ is making massive waves across the wider crypto community. Experts evaluate this powerful token as a viable alternative to presale memecoins.

    Supporters of Rebel Satoshi (RECQ) can take part in pre-sale and buy tokens here.

    RECQ aims to introduce novel meme coin pre-sale

    Rebel Satoshi is a game-changing meme coin project that focuses on community building and decentralization. Therefore, Rebel Satoshi users obtain numerous excellent benefits from the platform’s vast two-token ecosystem.

    It’s worth noting that Rebel Satoshi’s second token, RECQ, serves as the base currency that underpins all transactions and interactions in the vibrant Rebel Satoshi universe. For example, RECQ holders can utilize the token to buy exclusive merchandise items and dive into Rebel Satoshi’s one-of-a-kind NFT collection.

    On top of that, RECQ users also obtain access to Rebel Satoshi’s excellent rewards program and the exciting P2E games in the Rebel Satoshi Arcade.

    The valuable RECQ token is selling for only $0.0044 during Stage 2 of the Rebel Satoshi presale.

    Toncoin (TON) might be entering new price zones soon

    Toncoin’s Total Value Locked surged to an impressive $608.65 million on June 17, 2024. Furthermore, TON hit a new all-time peak of $8.23 on June 15. Thus, Toncoin bulls believe that TON will soon surpass the $10.00 price mark, representing a 33.33% increase from Toncoin’s closes around $7.50 during the first half of June. 

    Experts single out TON’s upcoming launch of the Telegram Mini App TapSwap as a critical factor behind this bullish TON crypto price prediction.

    On the other hand, some analysts warn that Toncoin might be unable to sustain its positive momentum.  

    Uniswap’s UNI might be powerful enough to expands its bull run

    Crypto market analysts have pointed out that the price of UNI has increased by 16.49% during the first half of June 2024, from $9.88 to $11.51.

    Notably, UNI holders expect continuous price surges after Uniswap announced its integration with ZKsync on June 14. Thus, experts predict that Uniswap will manage to continue its positive trend and reach over $13.00 in the upcoming UNI price movements.

    Conversely, some crypto enthusiasts have evaluated UNI as a particularly risky investment due to Uniswap’s pronounced market volatility.

    Furthermore, analysts warn that Uniswap’s regulatory problems could drive many UNI holders toward other market options, such as presale memecoins.  

    For the latest updates and more information, be sure to visit the official Rebel Satoshi Website or contact Rebel Red via Telegram.

