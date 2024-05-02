Advertisement
AD

    Raboo (RABT) Token Sale Gaining Much Attention in May as Bitcoin Cash (BCH) and Chainlink (LINK) Large Altcoins Continue On-Boarding Investors

    Advertisement
    article image
    Guest Author
    Raboo (RABT) multi-level pre-sale campaign gains new supporters in May
    Thu, 2/05/2024 - 10:54
    Raboo (RABT) Token Sale Gaining Much Attention in May as Bitcoin Cash (BCH) and Chainlink (LINK) Large Altcoins Continue On-Boarding Investors
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Contents
    Advertisement

    As Bitcoin Cash and Chainlink face downturns, the spotlight is focusing on new AI crypto projects like Raboo. Currently in its third presale stage, Raboo has already garnered impressive attention. 

    Priced at just $0.0042, the RABT token might be due to upsurge.

    Supporters of Raboo (RABT) can take part in pre-sale and buy tokens here.

    Bitcoin Cash (BCH) altcoin surges in Q2 2024

    It has been a landmark month for Bitcoin Cash, marking significant strides in its journey. The previous month kicked off with a Bitcoin Cash halving event on April 4th, reducing miner rewards and boosting scarcity—a positive move for Bitcoin Cash's value. 

    Concurrently, Bitcoin Cash also anticipated the launch of 'CashTokens,' enhancing its network's functionality and appeal. This dual thrust of technical enhancements and economic adjustments resulted in a robust rebound for Bitcoin Cash, which reached $511 following a post-halving dip. 

    The resurgence was fueled by Bitcoin Cash miners who shifted from offloading to accumulating Bitcoin Cash, adding about 110,000 units to their reserves. These developments have catalyzed vibrant discussions about Bitcoin Cash's potential to hit new heights this month, as market dynamics and Bitcoin Cash's strategic innovations positively influence its trajectory.

    Chainlink (LINK) introduces new opportunities for developers

    Despite the recent drop in value, Chainlink has witnessed an over 85% increase yearly. This boost stems from new partnerships Chainlink has secured with traditional financial institutions, enhancing Chainlink's integration into financial systems and boosting its market performance. 

    Significant whale activities have also been observed, with large quantities of LINK being acquired via Binance, indicating strong investor confidence. Additionally, Chainlink's technological advancements continue to evolve, particularly in smart contracts and blockchain integrations, ensuring Chainlink remains at the forefront of secure, reliable data provision. 

    Overall, Chainlink's strategic partnerships and technological integrations are cementing its position as a key player in the evolving blockchain and DeFi landscape.

    Raboo (RABT) igniting the meme coins sphere new surge

    Raboo combines social finance (SocialFi) and artificial intelligence to create a space where creativity and digital engagement thrive. SocialFi, a blend of social media and financial mechanisms, allows users to earn through interactive, creative online activities, making Raboo a pioneer in gamifying the crypto experience.

    An upcoming event will significantly burn existing tokens, potentially boosting their value by making them scarcer. This strategic move is coupled with an audit by SOLIDProof, enhancing investor confidence through proven security and transparency.

    Currently, in its third presale stage, Raboo is priced attractively at $0.0042 per token.

    You can participate in the Raboo presale here.

    #Raboo
    About the author
    article image
    Guest Author

    A guest author represents the interests of the company he or she is promoting in his or her articles and is not part of U.Today’s editorial staff.
    U.Today is not responsible for articles published by guest authors.
    The opinions expressed in articles by guest authors do not necessarily reflect the views of U.Today.
    The content published by guest authors is not investment advice.

    related image Crucial Shytoshi Kusama Warning Sent out to SHIB Community
    2024/05/02 14:41
    Crucial Shytoshi Kusama Warning Sent out to SHIB Community
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
    related image Dogecoin (DOGE) Urgent Information Issued, What It Pertains To
    2024/05/02 14:41
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Urgent Information Issued, What It Pertains To
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    related image Over $50 Million in Chainlink (LINK) Shift Hands Amid 5% Price Surge
    2024/05/02 14:41
    Over $50 Million in Chainlink (LINK) Shift Hands Amid 5% Price Surge
    Mushumir ButtMushumir Butt
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Istanbul Blockchain Week 2024 Returns Showcasing Turkey as the Rising Star in Web3 Adoption
    Polkadot-native Acala Expands to Multichain Horizons Through The Sinai Upgrade
    Announcement: $DEDE Coin, the Dino-Meme Cryptocurrency on Solana, Captures Global Interest
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Crucial Shytoshi Kusama Warning Sent out to SHIB Community
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Urgent Information Issued, What It Pertains To
    Over $50 Million in Chainlink (LINK) Shift Hands Amid 5% Price Surge
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD