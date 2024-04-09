Raboo (RABT) Pre-Sale Setting New Standards for Investors in April as Bitcoin (BTC), Dogwifhat (WIF) Metrics Rocketing

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Bhutan's ambitious expansion of its Bitcoin mining operations has set off a chain reaction in the cryptocurrency world.

The highly anticipated presale of Raboo's native token attracted the attention of investors.

Bhutan's investment could transform the Bitcoin halving event

Bitcoin mining is a major driving factor that has made the Bitcoin (BTC) ecosystem the powerhouse it is today. Bitcoin (BTC) miners use energy-intensive computers to secure the blockchain and earn new BTC tokens as rewards. The rewarding process involves the reduction of the BTC tokens by half every four years during a special halving event.

The next Bitcoin (BTC) halving event is in April 2024, where mining rewards will be slashed from 6.25 to 3.125 coins per block. Bhutan's investment arm, Druk Holding & Investments, and Bitdeer Technologies recently announced plans to change the Bitcoin mining system. These two companies intend to boost their Bitcoin (BTC) mining activities from 100 to 600 megawatts. This six-fold increase will counteract the impact of halving.

Dogwifhat’s (WIF) price prediction reveals its potential to overtake Shiba Inu

Dogwifhat’s price prediction has shown that the project has risen to prominence during the ongoing memecoin rally. The Solana-based coin has reached new all-time highs to become the third-largest memecoin. Dogwifhat’s native token, WIF, now sets its sights on SHIB, which currently holds the second-largest memecoin position.

To claim SHIB's position, WIF would need to undergo an incredible price rally. According to Coinpedia’s Dogwifhat price prediction, WIF may reach a peak of $4.12 soon. This price surge could coincide with the coming Bitcoin halving in Q2 2024. On the other hand, if the Dogwifhat becomes affected by external factors, WIF’s price could go down to $1.45.

Raboo introduces AI and social media technology to the crypto industry

Raboo is one of the few projects that combine the DeFi, social networking, and artificial intelligence industries. It is an ERC-20-based memecoin project designed to create a fun-filled ecosystem for global crypto users. Through Raboo, memecoin enthusiasts can monetize their social media content through its Post-to-Earn feature.

The RABT token is the native official token that powers Raboo’s ecosystem. RABT holders can participate in weekly, monthly or quarterly challenges to win prizes. Holders will also be eligible for special giveaways to earn rewards through RABT tokens.

Moreover, Raboo makes its way to the crypto market via its presale, where RABT tokens are priced at $0.0036 each.