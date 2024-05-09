Advertisement
    Raboo (RABT) Pre-Sale Might be in Spotlight This May as Immutable X (IMX), Dogwifhat (WIF) Altcoins Recovering in Q2

    Guest Author
    Raboo (RABT) multi-phase asset sale campaign gains new supporters in May
    Thu, 9/05/2024 - 10:38
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Everyone is looking to find the right investment with an optimal ROI.  Immutable X appeals to gamers looking to collect NFTs, and while Dogwifhat (WIF) may seem like just another meme coin, it has piqued the interest of venture capitalists and hedge funds.

    Raboo, on the other hand, is entering the next phase of its pre-sale.

    Supporters of Raboo (RABT) can take part in pre-sale and buy tokens here.

    Immutable X (IMX) redefines the future of Web3 gaming with NFTs

    Immutable X’s Layer-2 scaling solution on Ethereum and its focus on NFTs has made it the go-to platform for games such as Guild of Guardians and Gods Unchained. Thanks to its focus on enabling developers to build user-friendly NFT projects with zero-gas fees, Immutable X has managed to attract projects that used to run on other blockchains.

    For example, games such as Tatsumeeko, which originally ran on the now-defunct Terra Luna currently run on Immutable X and this growing rate of adoption has even propelled Immutable X’s IMX token beyond previous resistant levels. Currently, IMX has established strong support levels at its value of $2.22 per token.

    While Immutable X’s value has dropped significantly from its all-time high of over $9, increasing adoption from emerging Web3 gaming outfits could set it up for a bullish resurgence.

    Dogwifhat (WIF) becomes trending meme coin

    Dogwifhat (WIF) was only launched last November and yet it has already rallied by 2,000%, making it one of the biggest meme coins in terms of ROI. 

    After a recent 90% surge, Dogwifhat (WIF) emerged among the top-ranking meme coins with a market capitalization of over $3 billion. As the number of WIF holders grows steadily, the number of unique addresses has also grown past 100,000 addresses, boosting dogwifhat’s daily trading volume beyond $450 million.

    The optimistic outlook surrounding Dogwifhat (WIF) has even lured the interest of well-established hedge funds and VCs. If Dogwifhat (WIF) continues its bullish trend, analysts predict WIF could surpass its previous all-time high.

    Raboo's (RABT) AI crypto pre-sale garners much attention

    Raboo is a meme coin with a twist. Raboo has many features, including NFTs, which are set to be exclusively available to its presale token holders. 

    The entire Raboo ecosystem is designed as a meme machine with artificial intelligence capable of scouring social platforms to help users generate fresh memes. Users can then monetize their memes and earn rewards by participating in daily, weekly, and monthly challenges on Raboo. 

    Users can also stake their RABT tokens for higher ROIs, thus creating a space where meme lovers and AI enthusiasts can interact in a social-fi ecosystem. 

    You can participate in the Raboo presale here.

    About the author
    article image
    Guest Author

    A guest author represents the interests of the company he or she is promoting in his or her articles and is not part of U.Today’s editorial staff.
    U.Today is not responsible for articles published by guest authors.
    The opinions expressed in articles by guest authors do not necessarily reflect the views of U.Today.
    The content published by guest authors is not investment advice.

