    Raboo (RABT) Asset Multi-Level Sale Campaign Tracked by Investors while XRP, Cardano (ADA) Metrics Hitting New Highs Again and Again

    article image
    Guest Author
    Raboo (RABT) tokensale proceeds to its crucial phase
    Thu, 11/04/2024 - 12:07
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Contents
    XRP SEC news makes headlines across the industry. In this dynamic environment, gem hunters are studying new opportunities. 

    Raboo (RABT), the AI meme coin, introduces an innovative ecosystem and strong community backing. 

    Read on to find out more about Raboo's ongoing presale, the Cardano price predictions, and how the XRP SEC news.

    Supporters of Raboo (RABT) can take part in pre-sale and buy tokens here.

    XRP SEC news is making headlines across the crypto industry 

    The XRP Ledger (commonly referred to as XRP) is a unique open-source, decentralized technology that boasts a variety of benefits such as low transaction fees, speed, scalability, and green attributes. Launched in 2012, the XRP Ledger is the first DEX in the crypto industry, with increasingly more use cases being added to the project. 

    Last week, in the context of its ongoing SEC investigation, Ripple announced the launch of a new stablecoin backed by the US dollar, that’s meant to increase the stability and utility of the XRP Ledger ecosystem. 

    Cardano (ADA) price might be recovering

    Cardano is one of the first proof-of-stake (PoS) blockchains and it was created with the aim of redistributing power from the hands of institutions back to individuals. Over time, Cardano successfully gathered an impressive community that propelled the project to become the 9th biggest crypto by market cap.

    Unfortunately, this impressive feat was not reflected in the Cardano price, as the token has declined by more than 23% in the last month. But, even if the project didn’t capitalize on the early stages of this bull run, everyone expects an impressive surge after the halving. 

    Raboo (RABT) welcomes new opportunities for meme coin segment

    Raboo is the next top meme coin taking over the industry with its impressive blend of SocialFi Mechanics and cutting-edge AI technology. With unique features, such as its post-to-earn mechanic that enables token holders to monetize their social media content, Raboo is building one of the most vibrant ecosystems in the meme coin space. 

    Alongside its technology, Raboo garnered a strong community of early adopters. Thus, with a stage 2 price of only $0.0036, it’s not hard to see why this unique presale captured the attention of investors. 

    You can participate in the Raboo presale here.

    #Raboo
