Advertisement
AD

Pullix (PLX) Pre-Sale Might be Garnering Traction in February, 2024 while Cardano (ADA) and XRP Top Altcoins Recover Fast

Advertisement
article image
Guest Author
Pullix (PLX) multi-level pre-sale campaign gains new supporters in February
Fri, 16/02/2024 - 14:14
Pullix (PLX) Pre-Sale Might be Garnering Traction in February, 2024 while Cardano (ADA) and XRP Top Altcoins Recover Fast
Cover image via www.freepik.com

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News
Contents
Advertisement

Major sentiment shift comes as Pullix approaches the final stages of a successful presale event that has raised $5.5m so far. Let's explore the reasons behind this activity and the potential impact on the market.

Supporters of Pullix (PLX) can take part in pre-sale and buy tokens here.

Pullix (PLX) introduces new opportunities for crypto trading

Pullix is an upcoming asset exchange that combines the best aspects of decentralized and centralized trading solutions. With a focus on solving liquidity issues, enhancing security, and providing a user-friendly experience, Pullix is dedicated to setting a new standard.

Part of this dedication is the "Trade-to-Earn" model that rewards PLX token stakers with a portion of the platform's daily revenue for simply holding their tokens. This innovative feature has caught the attention of many investors, particularly whales who are looking to maximize their profits.

Integrating multiple asset classes — including crypto, forex, commodities, and stocks — into one account is a distinctive feature that separates Pullix from the competition. Plus, all it takes is an email address to get this account, as there are no KYC requirements.

The platform boasts institutional-grade, slippage-free trading with an off-chain order book for rapid execution. The idea is for Pullix to rival the speed of traditional centralized exchanges without sacrificing the security and flexibility of DeFi.

The PLX token is an important component of the Pullix ecosystem, serving as a utility token for staking, trading fee discounts, and governance rights. With a limited total supply of 200 million tokens and a powerful burn mechanism in place, PLX is designed to increase in value over time.

The current phase-7 presale price of $0.10 is a time-limited opportunity to buy PLX tokens before price discovery begins on public exchanges.

Cardano (ADA) comes with amazing ROI opportunities

Cardano prides itself on being a research-driven blockchain focusing on scalability, interoperability, and sustainability. This unique approach caused the price of Cardano to surge by more than 100x in the 2020/21 bull run, as investors could see Cardano challenging Ethereum as the top smart contract platform.

However, the recent whale activity suggests that some investors may have lost confidence in Cardano's ability to deliver on its promises. Solana is picking up the mantle from Cardano as the next Ethereum killer, with Solana DeFi trading volumes crossing $1B recently.

The price of Cardano climbed from $0.24 in late October to a recent peak of $0.68 in mid-December. 

Analysts suggest that $0.80 is the next major resistance zone that Cardnao must cross to start another bullish leg. 

XRP mainstream success and SEC hurdles

Ripple was one of the first altcoins to reach mainstream success as it positioned itself as a faster alternative to Bitcoin with lower transaction fees. In fact, Ripple became the 2nd largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization in 2017, reaching an all-time high of $3.84.

However, the SEC's lawsuit against Ripple, alleging XRP as a security, caused a significant price decline and stifled its growth. The Ripple team is now back on track as they continue to expand their network and attract more partnerships with financial institutions.

The recent deal stuck with Onafriq to improve cross-border payments in Africa is the latest example of Ripple's potential to disrupt traditional banking systems. 

While Ripple holders are happy with developments, there is an alarming lack of positive price movements as XRP continues to range under the $1.00 psychological resistance. 

For more information regarding Pullix’s presale see links below:

Visit Pullix 

Join The Pullix Communities

#Pullix
About the author
article image
Guest Author

A guest author represents the interests of the company he or she is promoting in his or her articles and is not part of U.Today’s editorial staff.
U.Today is not responsible for articles published by guest authors.
The opinions expressed in articles by guest authors do not necessarily reflect the views of U.Today.
The content published by guest authors is not investment advice.

related image Binance Stuns Crypto Community With Web3 Wallet Upgrade: Details
2024/02/16 17:37
Binance Stuns Crypto Community With Web3 Wallet Upgrade: Details
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image Tether (USDT) Market Cap Eyeing Historic $100 Billion ATH
2024/02/16 17:37
Tether (USDT) Market Cap Eyeing Historic $100 Billion ATH
Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
related image Michael Saylor Breaks Silence on BTC Price, Here's What SHIB Price Needs to Finally Erase Zero, Adam Back Says BTC Might Reach $700,000 If This Happens: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
2024/02/16 17:37
Michael Saylor Breaks Silence on BTC Price, Here's What SHIB Price Needs to Finally Erase Zero, Adam Back Says BTC Might Reach $700,000 If This Happens: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
Valeria BlokhinaValeria Blokhina
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement
Price Index
Bitcoin
Ethereum
XRP
Cardano
Dogecoin
Shiba Inu
Tron
Polygon
Litecoin
Solana

Latest Press Releases

The leading online trading expo is coming to Mexico
Chromia and RSTLSS Unite to Bring Digital Asset Design to Web3 Users
Kadena SpireKey Integrates with WebAuthn to Provide Seamless Web3 Interactions
CoinMarketCap Research Publishes Research Report on BitTorrent Chain, the Cornerstone of Interoperability Across Tron, Ethereum and BNB Chain
Web3 Payment Platform Announced Burning of 236 Million Tokens
De.Fi Awards Over $8,000 to Users in Successful Airdrop, Fuels Web3 Growth
Exverse lands $3M in private round to bring Web3’s ‘Call of Duty’ to life
R.AI.SE Summit 2024: Enterprise Gateway to Generative AI’s Future
YARD Finance, a Crypto Payment Protocol, Exits Stealth Mode and Opens Access for Early Users
Headway NOVA: New Investing in Real Estate
Instant Swaps and Extended Blockchain Support – B2BinPay v19 Arrives
Saudi Fintech Revolution Summit – Saudi’s Digital Finance Frontier: Fintech Unleashed
Submit Press Release
Our social media
There's a lot to see there, too

Popular articles

Binance Stuns Crypto Community With Web3 Wallet Upgrade: Details
Tether (USDT) Market Cap Eyeing Historic $100 Billion ATH
Michael Saylor Breaks Silence on BTC Price, Here's What SHIB Price Needs to Finally Erase Zero, Adam Back Says BTC Might Reach $700,000 If This Happens: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
Show all