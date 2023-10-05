Prestmit Crypto Platform Now Supports Ethereum, Tron, USDT, and BNB

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Starting from October 2023, users of the Prestmit platform will be able to top up their accounts with four new payment methods.

Prestmit adds support for ETH, TRX, USDT and BNB

Prestmit, a cutting-edge crypto trading and gift card platform, shares the details of its latest update. Ethereum (ETH), Tron (TRX), U.S. Dollar Tether (USDT) and Binance Coin (BNB) are added to its range of payment methods.

For U.S. Dollar Tether (USDT), the world's largest stablecoin, the Prestmit team added support for the Tron-based (TRC-20) version as it is the most resource-efficient of all of Tether's blockchains.

Crypto addresses for these four coins will automatically expire and be replaced within 120 days after creation. Each of the new wallets comes with specific minimum transaction requirements. Transfers of less than 10 USDT, 0.007 ETH, 20 TRX or 0.02 BNB will not be processed by Prestmit.

The team of Prestmit invites all users to share their feedback about the new payment methods:

Our customer service team is available 24/7 to answer your questions and resolve any issues you have. We're committed to providing the best possible experience for our customers, and we promise to serve you better.

Previous USDT wallet details are no longer available and should be replaced by new addresses. In order to start using new coins for payments, Prestmit customers need to update their applications to the latest version available from Google Play and the App Store.

Unmatched crypto gift card trading experience: What is Prestmit?

Prestmit is a new-gen cryptocurrency payments and gift card trading platform. It is focused on peer-to-peer exchange of cryptocurrencies, airtime, gift cards, certificates and so on.

The platform targets the African audience and supports all of the most popular cryptocurrency-friendly gift cards here, as well as Ghanaian Cedis and Nigerian Nairas, two of the largest fiat currencies on the continent.

Prestmit also organizes discount campaigns: with various promo codes, users can get popular cryptocurrency gift cards at reduced prices. Also, customers can send cards as gifts to their friends, colleagues, partners and so on.

With this new innovation, Prestmit users are bound to enjoy the best the platform has to offer.