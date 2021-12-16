Orbs Platform Expands to EVM-Compatible Blockchain Harmony

Orbs Protocol is a cross-chain product focused on EVM-compatible smart contracts. Today, it added one more blockchain platform to its ecosystem of partners.

Orbs integrates Harmony for better performance and cross-chain experience

According to the official announcement shared by the Orbs team on its blog and social media accounts, it has entered into a long-term partnership with Harmony, an advanced Layer 2 scalability solution on top of the Ethereum (ETH) blockchain.

📣🌟Orbs is pleased to announce that it is starting its journey with 🎶@harmonyprotocol-a layer-2 solution on top of Ethereum, focusing on expanding and improving scaling solutions & sharding on Ethereum: https://t.co/pPuB9f3u8L@harmonyprotocol pic.twitter.com/uEiec5adrV December 16, 2021

To reaffirm its focus on chain-agnostic multi-layer infrastructure, Orbs already integrated all top-tier smart contracts blockchains, Ethereum, BSC, Polygon, Solana and, most recently, Avalanche.

These integrations solutions by Orbs are now available across multiple decentralized finances (DeFi) protocols (UniSwap, SushiSwap, PancakeSwap, Kyber Network, 1inch, Alpaca Finance, Beefy Finance, QuickSwap, DinoSwap, Raydium, Trader Joe, Pangolin and so on).

As such, Harmony, with its advanced performance and technology supremacy amid all of Ethereum's L2 protocols, is a natural expansion of Orbs' ecosystem.

Orbs is also known as a top-league interoperability project: it was the first protocol to go live in both centralized and decentralized versions of Binance, a leading cryptocurrency exchange. Harmony is the second project funded through an initial decentralilzed exchange offering on Binance Launchpad.

Combining EVM compatibility with FBFT and sharding: What is Harmony?

Besides scalability, Harmony protocol addresses cross-blockchain interoperability: its team develops bridges between Ethereum, Binance Smart Chain, Terra, Polkadot, Bitcoin and many other blockchains.

Harmony recently surpassed $520 million in total value locked while its top DeFi protocol, DeFi Kingdom, is responsible for more than 60% of this monstrous sum.

Harmony's technology stack boasts a number of revolutionary solutions, including highly scalable FBFT (Fast Byzantine Fault Tolerant) consensus with BLS signatures, sharded Proof-of-Stake (PoS) and Kademlia routing and erasure encoding toolkit.

This combination of solutions makes Harmony a highly scalable, secure, high-performance, attack-resistant and resource-efficient service.