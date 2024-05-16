Nuklai Teams up With peaq to Unlock New DePIN-driven AI Breakthroughs

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Advertisement

As an inaugural step in a newly-announced collaboration, Nuklai will provide DePINs on peaq with machine learning as well as data processing and monetization capabilities, with Farmsent, a global Web3 marketplace for farmers and consumer-facing businesses, being the first one in line.

Nuklai joins peaq's AI ecosystem for better DePIN monetization

Per the official statement from the team, peaq , the pioneering L1 blockchain for DePIN and Machine RWAs (real-world assets), welcomes a new member of its ecosystem as Nuklai joins to unlock AI and data monetization for DePINs building on peaq.

To grasp the potential of @peaqnetwork, we need to envision the Machine Economy 🤖



Imagine 10 years ahead. Domains like mobility, energy, connectivity, and logistics are managed by AI-powered machines—ranging from vehicles and humanoids to drones and devices.



These machines… — Leo (@dorloechter) May 9, 2024

Not unlike its partner peaq, Nuklai is a layer-1 blockchain focused on fostering a data-driven ecosystem, ushering in a Web3 era for the booming AI industry.

Nuklai is building a blockchain-powered ecosystem for data economies, working as the infrastructure for a peer-to-peer data marketplace where people, communities and businesses can monetize their data. It also equips projects with the basic tools — primitives — that they need to start training their own models.

Matthijs de Vries, founder and CEO of Nuklai, highlights the paramount importance of the collaboration for the spheres of DePIN and bringing RWAs on-chain:

Secure and seamless flow of reliable data is the lifeblood of the entire IoT sector. This is why I’m very excited that Nuklai’s smart data infrastructure now integrates with peaq’s ecosystem of DePIN innovators. Our joint work on Farmsent is shaping up to be a very promising early use case

Integrating peaq with its own layer 1, Nuklai will expand the array of AI and data tools available to DePINs on peaq. It will empower DePINs to monetize their data and leverage it to gain useful insights and create data-driven products.

Farmsent named first DePIN on peaq to leverage new integration

Jochem Herber, Head of Ecosystem at Nuklai, is excited by the accomplishments that peaq has registered so far and by the team's long-term vision:

peaq is home to more than 25 DePINs across 10 industries, which are all sitting on troves of valuable data. Nuklai will outfit these projects with the tools that they need to start monetizing or otherwise leveraging that data, empowering them to do more with their resources. We are thrilled to be going ahead with this integration, positioning Nuklai as the go-to AI layer for DePIN due to peaq’s clear lead in this segment

Farmsent will be the first DePIN on peaq to leverage this integration, exploring the use of Nuklai’s tools for the benefit of the more than 160,000 farmers it has already onboarded in Indonesia and Colombia.

Till Wendler, co-founder of peaq, indicates the key benefits of a joint development program:

The synergy between AI and the Economy of Things is clear and undeniable. Excellent AI and data infrastructure layers such as Nuklai add a lot of value to the ecosystem and unlock more handy tools for the builders — we are excited to see Nuklai join in

Prospective use cases may include helping farmers source and monetize various datasets such as soil quality or weather data, which could be of great benefit to agritech businesses and consortiums.