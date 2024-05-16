Advertisement
    Nuklai Teams up With peaq to Unlock New DePIN-driven AI Breakthroughs

    article image
    Vladislav Sopov
    Nuklai is expected to change how data is provided to peaq's DePIN infrastructure and fuel novel use cases at intersection between AI and blockchain
    Thu, 16/05/2024 - 11:45
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Contents
    As an inaugural step in a newly-announced collaboration, Nuklai will provide DePINs on peaq with machine learning as well as data processing and monetization capabilities, with Farmsent, a global Web3 marketplace for farmers and consumer-facing businesses, being the first one in line.

    Nuklai joins peaq's AI ecosystem for better DePIN monetization

    Per the official statement from the team, peaq, the pioneering L1 blockchain for DePIN and Machine RWAs (real-world assets), welcomes a new member of its ecosystem as Nuklai joins to unlock AI and data monetization for DePINs building on peaq.

    Not unlike its partner peaq, Nuklai is a layer-1 blockchain focused on fostering a data-driven ecosystem, ushering in a Web3 era for the booming AI industry.

    Nuklai is building a blockchain-powered ecosystem for data economies, working as the infrastructure for a peer-to-peer data marketplace where people, communities and businesses can monetize their data. It also equips projects with the basic tools — primitives — that they need to start training their own models.

    Matthijs de Vries, founder and CEO of Nuklai, highlights the paramount importance of the collaboration for the spheres of DePIN and bringing RWAs on-chain:

    Secure and seamless flow of reliable data is the lifeblood of the entire IoT sector. This is why I’m very excited that Nuklai’s smart data infrastructure now integrates with peaq’s ecosystem of DePIN innovators. Our joint work on Farmsent is shaping up to be a very promising early use case

    Integrating peaq with its own layer 1, Nuklai will expand the array of AI and data tools available to DePINs on peaq. It will empower DePINs to monetize their data and leverage it to gain useful insights and create data-driven products.

    Farmsent named first DePIN on peaq to leverage new integration

    Jochem Herber, Head of Ecosystem at Nuklai, is excited by the accomplishments that peaq has registered so far and by the team's long-term vision:

    peaq is home to more than 25 DePINs across 10 industries, which are all sitting on troves of valuable data. Nuklai will outfit these projects with the tools that they need to start monetizing or otherwise leveraging that data, empowering them to do more with their resources. We are thrilled to be going ahead with this integration, positioning Nuklai as the go-to AI layer for DePIN due to peaq’s clear lead in this segment

    Farmsent will be the first DePIN on peaq to leverage this integration, exploring the use of Nuklai’s tools for the benefit of the more than 160,000 farmers it has already onboarded in Indonesia and Colombia.

    Till Wendler, co-founder of peaq, indicates the key benefits of a joint development program:

    The synergy between AI and the Economy of Things is clear and undeniable. Excellent AI and data infrastructure layers such as Nuklai add a lot of value to the ecosystem and unlock more handy tools for the builders — we are excited to see Nuklai join in

    Prospective use cases may include helping farmers source and monetize various datasets such as soil quality or weather data, which could be of great benefit to agritech businesses and consortiums.

