NuggetRush (NUGX) Tokensale Discussed in Community in February while Bitcoin (BTC) Rally Gaining Traction

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Advertisement

Tokens on the decentralized cryptocurrency list are rallying as the bull season enters into full effect. The world’s largest crypto coin, Bitcoin (BTC), has achieved another two-year high, crossing the $1 trillion market capitalization milestone.

An upcoming cryptocurrency with gaming capabilities tops the list, offering exciting benefits and rewards. NuggetRush (NUGX) , a blockchain ICO merging non-fungible tokens (NFTs), impact gaming, and GameFi on the blockchain, has gained prominence in the market. The project merges memetic appeal with intrinsic value, making it a top investment option for 2024.

Supporters of NuggetRush (NUGX) can take part in pre-sale and buy tokens here .

NuggetRush (NUGX): P2E gaming on the blockchain

NUGX has attained a new milestone in its presale journey, having recorded over $2.2 million in sales of its native token. The project, which set up a five-round presale, has entered its final round, surpassing expectations with less than 15% of the allocated tokens remaining. The fifth round sells at 0.018 USDT.

The blockchain ICO offers more than a thrilling presale. Aside from acquiring tokens at discounted rates, investors can participate in exciting gameplay on the blockchain. NuggetRush is changing the narrative for meme coins, offering a play-to-earn (P2E) model where players can mine for treasures and enjoy their rewards in the real world. With the promise of a gold rush, NuggetRush provides a unique metaverse where trending NFTs double as digital assets to support gameplay. These NFTs have different attributes as game characters, allowing players to complete battles, quests, and tournaments to increase their rewards. Those who claim RUSHGEM NFTs can convert them to gold or cash delivered to their doorsteps.

NuggetRush offers more impressive functionality within its ecosystem as the blockchain ICO extends past gaming. The NFTs can be staked within a staking mechanism for up to 20% APY returns. They can also be traded on a peer-to-peer marketplace to increase returns as they climb their all-time high (ATH). By joining the Rush Guild, token holders will get exclusive discounts, governance rights, and rewards.

Bitcoin (BTC): Surging market capitalization amid bullish ascent

BTC is rallying, fueled by an ongoing bull run. The leading cryptocurrency has surged past the $51,000 mark, with a circulating supply representing over 93% of its total supply of 21 million. Market sentiment following this uptick is positive, as BTC investors anticipate even more growth for the token, fueled by several developments. Its market capitalization has crossed $1 trillion, an ATH recorded in November 2021.

Comparing Bitcoin to other top organizations trading in the open market, the token’s growth is impressive, as its market cap surpasses that of Tesla and Samsung combined. The last bull run that catapulted the BTC market cap to this level also led to a combined market cap of about $3 trillion. With the approval of the spot BTC ETF and the Bitcoin halving event in April, investors, traders, and analysts are anticipating massive growth potential for the token and its effect on the open market.