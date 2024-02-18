Advertisement
AD

NuggetRush (NUGX) Tokensale Discussed in Community in February while Bitcoin (BTC) Rally Gaining Traction

Advertisement
article image
Guest Author
NuggetRush (NUGX) multi-level pre-sale campaign on-boards enthusiasts in February
Sun, 18/02/2024 - 15:00
NuggetRush (NUGX) Tokensale Discussed in Community in February while Bitcoin (BTC) Rally Gaining Traction
Cover image via www.freepik.com

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News
Contents
Advertisement

Tokens on the decentralized cryptocurrency list are rallying as the bull season enters into full effect. The world’s largest crypto coin, Bitcoin (BTC), has achieved another two-year high, crossing the $1 trillion market capitalization milestone. 

 An upcoming cryptocurrency with gaming capabilities tops the list, offering exciting benefits and rewards. NuggetRush (NUGX), a blockchain ICO merging non-fungible tokens (NFTs), impact gaming, and GameFi on the blockchain, has gained prominence in the market. The project merges memetic appeal with intrinsic value, making it a top investment option for 2024. 

Supporters of NuggetRush (NUGX) can take part in pre-sale and buy tokens here.

NuggetRush (NUGX): P2E gaming on the blockchain

NUGX has attained a new milestone in its presale journey, having recorded over $2.2 million in sales of its native token. The project, which set up a five-round presale, has entered its final round, surpassing expectations with less than 15% of the allocated tokens remaining. The fifth round sells at 0.018 USDT.

The blockchain ICO offers more than a thrilling presale. Aside from acquiring tokens at discounted rates, investors can participate in exciting gameplay on the blockchain. NuggetRush is changing the narrative for meme coins, offering a play-to-earn (P2E) model where players can mine for treasures and enjoy their rewards in the real world. With the promise of a gold rush, NuggetRush provides a unique metaverse where trending NFTs double as digital assets to support gameplay. These NFTs have different attributes as game characters, allowing players to complete battles, quests, and tournaments to increase their rewards. Those who claim RUSHGEM NFTs can convert them to gold or cash delivered to their doorsteps.

NuggetRush offers more impressive functionality within its ecosystem as the blockchain ICO extends past gaming. The NFTs can be staked within a staking mechanism for up to 20% APY returns. They can also be traded on a peer-to-peer marketplace to increase returns as they climb their all-time high (ATH). By joining the Rush Guild, token holders will get exclusive discounts, governance rights, and rewards.

Bitcoin (BTC): Surging market capitalization amid bullish ascent

BTC is rallying, fueled by an ongoing bull run. The leading cryptocurrency has surged past the $51,000 mark, with a circulating supply representing over 93% of its total supply of 21 million. Market sentiment following this uptick is positive, as BTC investors anticipate even more growth for the token, fueled by several developments. Its market capitalization has crossed $1 trillion, an ATH recorded in November 2021.

Comparing Bitcoin to other top organizations trading in the open market, the token’s growth is impressive, as its market cap surpasses that of Tesla and Samsung combined. The last bull run that catapulted the BTC market cap to this level also led to a combined market cap of about $3 trillion. With the approval of the spot BTC ETF and the Bitcoin halving event in April, investors, traders, and analysts are anticipating massive growth potential for the token and its effect on the open market.

Visit NuggetRush Presale Website

#NuggetRush
About the author
article image
Guest Author

A guest author represents the interests of the company he or she is promoting in his or her articles and is not part of U.Today’s editorial staff.
U.Today is not responsible for articles published by guest authors.
The opinions expressed in articles by guest authors do not necessarily reflect the views of U.Today.
The content published by guest authors is not investment advice.

related image Major Cardano News on Way? ADA Price Says Maybe
2024/02/18 15:05
Major Cardano News on Way? ADA Price Says Maybe
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
related image BNB, ADA and SOL Price Prediction for February 18
2024/02/18 15:05
BNB, ADA and SOL Price Prediction for February 18
Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
related image Tron Founder Justin Sun Heats Up Market With Mystery $500 Million Transfer
2024/02/18 15:05
Tron Founder Justin Sun Heats Up Market With Mystery $500 Million Transfer
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement
Price Index
Bitcoin
Ethereum
XRP
Cardano
Dogecoin
Shiba Inu
Tron
Polygon
Litecoin
Solana

Latest Press Releases

Mountain Bridge: Revolutionizing Crypto Trading with Global Connectivity and Real-Time Intelligence
The Leading Online Trading Expo Is Coming To Mexico
Chromia and RSTLSS Unite to Bring Digital Asset Design to Web3 Users
Kadena SpireKey Integrates with WebAuthn to Provide Seamless Web3 Interactions
CoinMarketCap Research Publishes Research Report on BitTorrent Chain, the Cornerstone of Interoperability Across Tron, Ethereum and BNB Chain
Web3 Payment Platform Announced Burning of 236 Million Tokens
De.Fi Awards Over $8,000 to Users in Successful Airdrop, Fuels Web3 Growth
Exverse Lands $3M In Private Round To Bring Web3’s ‘Call of Duty’ To Life
R.AI.SE Summit 2024: Enterprise Gateway to Generative AI’s Future
YARD Finance, a Crypto Payment Protocol, Exits Stealth Mode and Opens Access for Early Users
Headway NOVA: New Investing in Real Estate
Instant Swaps and Extended Blockchain Support – B2BinPay v19 Arrives
Submit Press Release
Our social media
There's a lot to see there, too

Popular articles

Major Cardano News on Way? ADA Price Says Maybe
BNB, ADA and SOL Price Prediction for February 18
Tron Founder Justin Sun Heats Up Market With Mystery $500 Million Transfer
Show all