Nitro League Updates Roadmap for Its Racing Metaverse

Tue, 05/24/2022 - 12:54
article image
Vladislav Sopov
Nitro League, next-gen blockchain-centric racing simulator with NFTs, shares details of its updated roadmap
The new roadmap by the Nitro League team unveils new opportunities for play-to-earn enthusiasts, e-sports professionals and amateur virtual racers.

Nitro League releases new roadmap, launches Nitro Garage simulator

According to the official announcement shared by the Nitro League team, its new roadmap is released to cover the most crucial upcoming phases of its product development and promotion.

The release of Nitro Garage, a 2D racing simulation, is among the key developments described in this roadmap. Nitro Garage becomes a place for customized cars, high-tech and futuristic tournaments and, therefore, a personal gateway for newbies of the Nitro League world.

Apart from unmatched gaming opportunities, Nitro Garage is a social hub for GameFi enthusiasts: they can speak to each other, send messages and discuss the latest updates in the play-to-earn segment, all while earning crypto.

Also, every customer of Nitro Garage can display his/her trophies and NFTs obtained in a personal "Hall of Fame." This opportunity allows Nitro Garage to demonstrate all accomplishments of the Nitro League world:

The Garage ties together the whole user experience in the Nitro League.

GameFi enthusiasts can take part in upcoming land sales

Not unlike other play-to-earn majors, Nitro Garage introduced tokenized land sales for its customers. In the first releases, there are six artificially created islands in Nitroverse and some utopian cities located on the islands.

Races, tournaments and guilds are organized in these fictional cities. With NFT technologies, people can purchase land plots and buildings in this ecosystem.

Then, users can trade these land plots, sell advertising modules for buildings and earn rewards for activities organized in zones they purchased.

About the author
Vladislav Sopov

Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 6+ years in IT-analytics, 3+ years in blockchain.

Worked in independent analysis as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

