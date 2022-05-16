Niftables Unveils Novel NFT Platform for Digital Artists and Brands

Niftables "plug-and-play" platform launches to allow NFT enthusiasts to create their customized products

Niftables, a new-gen "Crypto-as-a-Service" infrastructure platform, is set to change the narrative for NFT-centric businesses. The entry barrier to this segment for creators and entrepreneurs has never been lower.

Niftables introduces indtrument for "white-label" NFT platforms

Launched by a heavy-hitting team of cryptocurrency enthusiasts in 2021, Niftables provides the technical basis for web developers and crypto businesses interested in launching businesses with NFTs.

🤩 Our users will be able to teleport their #NFTs from one chain to another seamlessly with the Niftables user interface. ✔️



Cross-chain compatibility is the future of ⛓️ blockchain, and there’s no reason why this shouldn’t include your NFTs. 🖼️#Niftables #Web3Tech #NFTGallery pic.twitter.com/Yp1jlT73GA — niftables (@niftables) May 16, 2022

Niftables offers full stack of solutions for minting, trading, storage, promotion and distribution of NFTs. As such, it significantly reduces the costs of launching digital collectibles on all blockchains.

Niftables co-founder Jordan Aitali stresses that despite "all-in-one" design, the protocol can easily be customized for one's business needs:

A one-stop-shop doesn’t mean one-size-fits-all. That's why Niftables is built to let creators and brands fully customize their white-label NFT platforms from the get-go. We ensure that each creator's NFT platform is in tandem with their branding and overall vision.

The Niftables team received "Mass Adoption Award" at the AIBC Summit in Dubai in March 2022, which outlines the progress and revolutionary vision of the product.

The protocol leverages cutting-edge Virtual Reality (VR) and Augmented Reality (AR) techniques to develop an immersive, inclusive and transparent platform that introduces NFT instruments to teams.

Crypto token NFT will go live; three rounds are in the cards

In the coming months, Niftables is going to launch a gas-free decentralized marketplace for non-fungible tokens with a seamless crypto-to-fiat paygate and multi-chain support.

Also, the platform is going to introduce an NFT token that is set to act as the platform's core utility and governance asset. The NFT will go live with a capped supply of 500,000,000 tokens and will be distributed between investors in Seed, Private and Public rounds.

A total of 6,900,000 NFT tokens will be unlocked immediately upon the raising.