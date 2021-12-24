NFT Sensationally Smashes Crypto and Bitcoin in Google Search

Searches for non-fungible tokens are on fire worldwide. Are we still early? And what about Bitcoin?

Euphoria around non-fungible tokens (NFTs) is among the most remarkable trends in crypto in 2021. According to Google Trends, a service that tracks the most popular combinations Google users are searching for, "crypto" is not the most popular search on Web3 anymore.

NFT popularity in Google search sets new highs

According to statistics shared by Google Trends, in mid-December 2021 for the first time ever, NFTs surpassed crypto by number of searches on Google for users from the U.S.

Image by Google Trends

In early Q1, 2021, NFT indicators were close to surpassing "crypto" for the first time. Also, it should be noticed that in May "crypto" was three times more popular than today.

Typically, an upsurge in Google Trends refers to fresh retail interest—in particular, from newbies to crypto. For major altcoins, record Google Trends numbers coincide with price ATHs.

This does not work for canine tokens: in November, Shiba Inu Coin was three times more popular than it was when its price printed its all-time high.

Is Bitcoin (BTC) next?

In some regions well known for a high level of cryptocurrency adoption (CIS, Africa, Asia Pacific), NFTs have already surpassed Bitcoin, the crypto king, on Google Trends.

For instance, in Russia, NFTs became more popular than crypto three months ago. Last week, the number of searches for Bitcoin (BTC) was also smashed by a new mania.

In Ukraine, similar "flippening" was registered in early November. At the same time, in Nigeria, the impetus of the NFT frenzy is still lagging: both crypto and Bitcoin are more popular here.