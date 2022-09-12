Move-to-Earn Innovator Walken Shared New Roadmap

According to new roadmap, platform will work with seven new localizations and support local communities

Walken, a move-to-earn ecosystem that merges the principles of a healthy lifestyle with a Web3 ethos, is ready to introduce its instruments to a next generation of crypto enthusiasts.

Better localzations, new rewards and community support: What's new in Walken?

According to a press release shared with U.Today, Walken, a leading move-to-earn (M2E) platform for iOS- and Android-based devices, has published an updated roadmap.

Come rain ☔️ or shine ✨ we still have CAThletes to look after 😻



Have these power cats made your lifestyle more active, Walken Community? 💬 pic.twitter.com/QmrtT9FRDr — Walken - PUBLIC BETA is Live! (@walken_io) September 11, 2022

Per the roadmap, the platform is ready to launch seven new localizations in various languages to make Walken more visible in various regions across the globe.

Also, 60 million community-generated tokens will be reinvested into Walken app to supercharge its progress and make the asset scarcer than ever before.

An entirely new game, CAThletes, will be released under the Walken umprella in coming weeks. The new ambassador program will bring new celebrities to the ecosystem of Walken.

Walken can smash through two-million-user milestone in Q4, 2022

In Q3, 2022, Walken registered an array of major accomplishments. The application has seen peaks of over 20,000 new daily users in July-August 2022.

Walken co-founder and CEO Alexei Kulevets is excited by the prospects of his application:

One of the main challenges of any gamified web3 project is to make it both fun and sustainable, especially a free2play one. With Walken we are proving the point that it's possible. We are grateful to our amazing community and work hard to make it even better.

Walken has 1.11 million users to date. As such, the team expects this number to eclipse two million in the next three months.