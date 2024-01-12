MinerBox Crypto Mining App Now Indexes U.Today as News Source

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

As a long-term collaboration between top crypto media outlet U.Today and MinerBox, a mainstream cryptocurrency mining tracker, kicks off, more and more crypto enthusiasts will be able to read high-quality content on blockchain, Web3 and decentralization.

MinerBox starts broadcasting U.Today content: Details

According to a recent joint official announcement by MinerBox and U.Today, the mobile application starts automatically broadcasting content by a news outlet.

Users of MinerBox apps for Android and iOS can read news articles, market analysis, product reviews and price forecasts created by the best staff writers, contributors and editors of U.Today.

The portal is almost the only crypto-centric portal to be indexed by MinerBox apps. Customers of various MinerBox versions will be able to read the latest news on Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), XRP, Cardano (ADA), Solana (SOL), Dogecoin (DOGE), Shiba Inu (SHIB) and other trending altcoins. An airdrops calendar curated by U.Today is also now available to MinerBox clients.

On U.Today, users can easily customize their newsfeed and start tracking cryptocurrency pairs and assets (BTC/USDT, ETH/USDT, SHIB/USDT, DOGE/USDT, ETH/BTC and so on) using the tag system.

One-stop mining pool monitor by WitPlex: What is MinerBox?

MinerBox, a reputable application for cryptocurrency miners, allows users to monitor their mining activities across various pools simultaneously. This consolidates critical information in one user-friendly interface, enhancing efficiency.

Its followers can receive up-to-the-minute updates on mining statistics, from aggregated hashrate data to rewards statistics. The app boasts an intuitive design, making it accessible to both novice and experienced miners. The clean layout ensures that important information is presented in a comprehensible manner.

MinerBox supports a diverse range of coins, keeping pace with the ever-evolving cryptocurrency landscape. Users can easily add and monitor their preferred coins. The service collaborates with the majority of mainstream mining pools and is continuously expanding its pool integrations to offer users even more options.

As of Q4, 2023, the service tracks mining operations with Kaspa, ACC, Luxor, Bitfly, Ethermine, Flexpool, Binance, Crazy, NiceHash, Slushpool, MPH, F2pool, viaBTC, Ant, Suprnova, Nano, Monero, 2Miners, BTC.com, unMinable, Litecoin and Poolin pools.